aroundptown.com
Weekend Events for Nov. 4th-6th
Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawn Waterways CVB. November 4th, Friday night there will be an opening reception at the Next Picture Show in Dixon for the Water Street Studios Exhibition. This all-media exhibit of original art will include work by 23 artists from the Chicago area. Hours are from 6pm – 8pm and the event will feature live music. The show will be on display until December 10th during regular gallery hours.
aroundptown.com
High School Students Participate In Music Festival (video)
Erie and Prophetstown High School students represented their respective schools at the Three Rivers Athletics Conference Music Festival on Tuesday at Kewanee High School. The students, selected by their instructors, spent 4 1/2 hours practicing with the honor band or choir with members from all 15 conference schools. The groups performed a concert to conclude the event.
100fmrockford.com
New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine
ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
aroundptown.com
Lyndon’s Salute To Veterans (photos)
The Lyndon Area Historical Society will once again host a “Salute to Area Veterans” at their museum at 405 4th Street West in Lyndon on Sunday, November 13th from 2-4:00PM. Members of the Society have spent hours putting creating individual displays for dozens and dozens of area Veterans....
ourquadcities.com
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
One Popular Illinois Ranch Offers Horseback Rides You Won’t Want to Miss This Winter
With the holiday season fastly approaching, we all need to accept the fact that winter and snow will be here in the blink of an eye too. The way I see it, we can either be mad about the cold and snow, or we can find ways to have fun in it. Let's choose the happier route.
aroundptown.com
United Way of Whiteside County Moving to a New Location
Submitted by Keri Olson, CEO United Way of Whiteside County. The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) will relocate to a new office next month. For more than 30 years UWWC has called 502 1st Ave, Sterling their home. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” stated Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and we just don’t need as much space.”
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?
ROCKFORD, Illinois (WTVO) — Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and restaurants all over the Stateline will be buzzing with orders. We don’t know which Rockford-area eatery has the best sandwiches, but we know there are many to choose from. Let us know your favorites and how they should be ranked. Here’s a list to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Lacon animal shelter in desperate need of volunteers
LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Who doesn’t love adopting a pet and welcoming it into their home? The process is fun and exciting. But a local shelter wants to remind people that there’s a way to help these pets before they get adopted to their forever home. A.R.K....
Do You Know The Tale Of The Witch’s Baby Grave In Illinois?
There are numerous haunted places in the Rockford area but this one might leave you feeling loneliness and overwhelming sadness. There's a gated baby grave in Rockton Cemetary and people who have visited the grave shared similar feelings and paranormal activity. As the story goes, a local "witch" gave birth to a baby out of wedlock. The baby died soon after under "mysterious" circumstances. Shortly after the baby was buried, witnesses reported sightings like strange lights.
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
starvedrock.media
Electric Bike Rider Injured In Ottawa
An electric bike rider was shaken up in a collision with a car in Ottawa. Police and paramedics were called to Boyce Memorial Drive and West Lafayette Street Wednesday afternoon after an electric bike clipped the rear of a Chevy Cruze. The cyclist, 59-year-old Michelle Cavanaugh of Ottawa was taken to OSF in Ottawa. The driver of the car, 25-year-old Nichole Warren of Ottawa was okay.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Says Building Material Costs Have Delayed Construction of New Hilton Hotel
Even though City Officials have explained and repeatedly said they are coming, many people in Dixon are still impatient about when real progress will be made. Most of the impatience is centered on the I-88 Corridor. The city has constantly spoke about the two new hotels coming in. The Hilton...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
