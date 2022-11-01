ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
LAWRENCE, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Chiefs Focus News & More

3 Takeaways from the post trade deadline

After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County

JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy