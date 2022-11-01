Read full article on original website
Related
Community gathers to remember beloved Kansas City basketball coach, pastor
Calvin Wainright, 68, died Monday, on Halloween, after suffering health complications, according to his family.
Former KU guard leads Pitt State into match up with Kansas Jayhawks
It's been two decades since Jeff Boschee put on a Jayhawk jersey, but on Thursday, he leads the Gorillas into an exhibition game against KU.
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend.
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadline
After a full week of transactions, including a record 10 trades conducted on the day of the deadline, the Chiefs were able to make a few moves. These moves were highlighted by last week’s trade with the New York Giants, acquiring former first-round pick Kadarius Toney. In exchange for Toney, the Chiefs gave a 2023 3rd- and 6th-round pick.
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
kshb.com
Weather blog: Rain, snow forecast for Kansas City with an approaching strong storm
A strong storm is developing over the western United States and it is heading our way. The new LRC is setting up for the season, and this storm will be one that we will track through the next year. This November version of the cycling pattern is about to produce...
missouribusinessalert.com
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
kcur.org
An election for Kansas State Board of Education is the biggest race you don't know about
It’s hard to find an issue that has divided people the way education has over the last few years – fights over COVID-protocols in schools pitted parents against each other and school administrators. Those conflicts reached a fever pitch when debates began over how race and LGBTQ issues...
Panasonic breaks ground on massive battery plant predicted to transform KC region
DeSoto and Kansas state leaders attended the groundbreaking of the Panasonic battery plant that is predicted to transform Kansas City region.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
Numbers drawn for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
The Powerball numbers for the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot have been announced Wednesday night.
