Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind
Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
ourquadcities.com
Suspect left Home Depot with cart of tools she didn’t purchase, police allege
A 40-year-old Rock Island woman faces a felony charge after police allege, she walked out of The Home Depot, Bettendorf, with a shopping cart of tools she didn’t purchase. Brianna Sand faces a charge of second-degree theft, court records say. According to arrest affidavits, police allege Sand loaded a...
aroundptown.com
Lyndon’s Salute To Veterans (photos)
The Lyndon Area Historical Society will once again host a “Salute to Area Veterans” at their museum at 405 4th Street West in Lyndon on Sunday, November 13th from 2-4:00PM. Members of the Society have spent hours putting creating individual displays for dozens and dozens of area Veterans....
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KWQC
Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
16-year-old girl seriously injured in semi crash in Ogle County
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was seriously injured after she turned in front of a semi truck at the intersection of Route 64 and Meridian Road, police said. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd in White Rock Township, west of Kings. […]
United Way Whiteside County has new office
The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
voiceofmuscatine.com
Home deemed a total loss after Friday morning fire
A Muscatine family is safe but homeless today after their home was destroyed by an early morning fire Friday, November 4. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. Friday for a structure fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Muscatine firefighters found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor upon arrival at the scene.
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Bond increased in decomposed body case; Seven sentenced on meth charges
A judge denied a motion to reduce bond for a Knox County woman charged with concealing a dead body. Instead, the judge granted the state’s motion to increase bond for Marcy Oglesby, 50, of Maquon, from $10,000 to $100,000. In addition to being accused of concealing the body in...
40th Annual Rod & Custom Show Returns to Quad Cities for 2023
The Rod & Custom Show is returning to the Quad Cities for 2023. This year marks the show's 40th anniversary, and we can't thank you enough for your help getting us there. Come out to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline January 13-15 for a weekend of car show and family fun.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
aroundptown.com
High School Students Participate In Music Festival (video)
Erie and Prophetstown High School students represented their respective schools at the Three Rivers Athletics Conference Music Festival on Tuesday at Kewanee High School. The students, selected by their instructors, spent 4 1/2 hours practicing with the honor band or choir with members from all 15 conference schools. The groups performed a concert to conclude the event.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
WIFR
Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is found fit to stand trial at a court hearing Thursday morning. Investigators say Sarah Safranek, 35, suffocated her son, Nathaniel Burton, in their Oregon home in February 2021. In April 2021, Safranek was charged with five counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
Central Illinois Proud
Lacon animal shelter in desperate need of volunteers
LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Who doesn’t love adopting a pet and welcoming it into their home? The process is fun and exciting. But a local shelter wants to remind people that there’s a way to help these pets before they get adopted to their forever home. A.R.K....
