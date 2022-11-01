ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

Comments / 0

Related
aledotimesrecord.com

Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages

GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in two-car crash Thursday

A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

FOP president gives update on Sgt. Lind

Ten days after an assault left East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind with critical injuries at OSF Hospital in Peoria, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 96 president Dan Crippen has an update. “He’s talking and he’s alert! They’re trying to get him moved to a step-down floor, which would be out of the ICU unit […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

Lyndon’s Salute To Veterans (photos)

The Lyndon Area Historical Society will once again host a “Salute to Area Veterans” at their museum at 405 4th Street West in Lyndon on Sunday, November 13th from 2-4:00PM. Members of the Society have spent hours putting creating individual displays for dozens and dozens of area Veterans....
LYNDON, IL
WQAD

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: One person injured in Davenport shooting Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured after a shooting in Davenport Friday. Davenport Police responded to the 1900 block of Clark Street, at 5:02 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to officials. Police say officers on scene found a person with non-life-threatening injuries, who was transported...
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

United Way Whiteside County has new office

The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) has a new address. Their space at 502 First Avenue in Sterling has been their home for over 30 years. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” said Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Home deemed a total loss after Friday morning fire

A Muscatine family is safe but homeless today after their home was destroyed by an early morning fire Friday, November 4. The Muscatine Joint Communications Center (MUSCOM) received a 911 call at 12:28 a.m. Friday for a structure fire at 2807 Mulberry Avenue. Muscatine firefighters found fire coming out of multiple windows on the first floor and a window on the second floor upon arrival at the scene.
MUSCATINE, IA
B100

WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting

UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
aroundptown.com

High School Students Participate In Music Festival (video)

Erie and Prophetstown High School students represented their respective schools at the Three Rivers Athletics Conference Music Festival on Tuesday at Kewanee High School. The students, selected by their instructors, spent 4 1/2 hours practicing with the honor band or choir with members from all 15 conference schools. The groups performed a concert to conclude the event.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
WIFR

Oregon woman accused of killing 7-year-old son deemed fit to stand trial

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - An Ogle County mother accused of killing her 7-year-old son is found fit to stand trial at a court hearing Thursday morning. Investigators say Sarah Safranek, 35, suffocated her son, Nathaniel Burton, in their Oregon home in February 2021. In April 2021, Safranek was charged with five counts of first degree murder and aggravated battery of a child.
OREGON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Lacon animal shelter in desperate need of volunteers

LACON, Ill. (WMBD) — Who doesn’t love adopting a pet and welcoming it into their home? The process is fun and exciting. But a local shelter wants to remind people that there’s a way to help these pets before they get adopted to their forever home. A.R.K....
LACON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy