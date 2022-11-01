ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

holtvilletribune.com

Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting

EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez was arrested without incident by El Centro police at...
EL CENTRO, CA
khqa.com

7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth

MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
kyma.com

Alleged shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue. Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported...
YUMA, AZ
khqa.com

Residents protests in hopes to see change in city

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana, Missouri residents gathered outside of city hall to express their concerns with the city. "We break our backs to provide, to do and to help out in this community, and we are treated like trash," said resident Alicia Blackwell. Louisiana residents are tired, scared,...
LOUISIANA, MO
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject

The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days. Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near...
YUMA, AZ

