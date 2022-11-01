Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Man Arrested Following El Centro Shooting
EL CENTRO – An apparent drug deal gone bad resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old Brawley man for shooting another individual in the leg near Fourth Street and Wake Avenue at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. Damien Gonzalez was arrested without incident by El Centro police at...
Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong
El Centro Police confirm a shooting injured one man after a drug deal gone wrong. The post Shooting in El Centro after drug deal gone wrong appeared first on KYMA.
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases
The Yuma Police Department brought up two unsolved homicide cases on social media asking the community for any information. The post YPD requesting for more information on two unsolved homicide cases appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault
On Monday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16am, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fight in progress. The post YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault appeared first on KYMA.
New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) appointed Brandon Shipwash as the new Captain for the El Centro area. The post New CHP Captain of El Centro appointed appeared first on KYMA.
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
“He destroyed our family”; Lucero case closed with prison sentence after two year roller coaster
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - In August 2020, Luis Delgadillo was left shot and killed outside of the Econo Lodge Motel in Yuma, unleashing a ripple effect of a two-year case that impacted so many. From family, friends, law enforcement and the courts alike, it was a case against Izak...
kyma.com
Alleged shooting on Avenue B and 4th place in Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue. Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported...
khqa.com
Residents protests in hopes to see change in city
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana, Missouri residents gathered outside of city hall to express their concerns with the city. "We break our backs to provide, to do and to help out in this community, and we are treated like trash," said resident Alicia Blackwell. Louisiana residents are tired, scared,...
khqa.com
Woman convicted of murdering husband in high-profile case files appeal
COLUMBIA — A woman convicted last year for the 2017 murder of her husband, in a case that garnered national attention, has appealed her conviction, according to court records. Lynlee Renick was convicted in December of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of Ben Renick, her...
SPECIAL REPORT: Life along the border
Gadsden, Arizona, a small border town with a population of less than one-thousand people, sits nestled just north of San Luis, Mexico. The post SPECIAL REPORT: Life along the border appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject
The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings
In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service. The post YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Democratic midterm candidates campaign in Yuma ahead of election day
Two democrats running in the midterms were in Yuma Friday speaking to voters. The post Democratic midterm candidates campaign in Yuma ahead of election day appeared first on KYMA.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets
According to a recent study Yuma ranked top ten in up-and-coming real estate markets across the United States. The post Yuma ranks top 10 in up-and-coming real estate markets appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Gusty winds and cooler for Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - As a cold weather system passes through the region it will bring us gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and chance for possible rain showers for the next few days. Gusty conditions will linger through the night and early tomorrow morning where winds could still peak near...
