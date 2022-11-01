Read full article on original website
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
United Way of Whiteside County Moving to a New Location
Submitted by Keri Olson, CEO United Way of Whiteside County. The United Way of Whiteside County (UWWC) will relocate to a new office next month. For more than 30 years UWWC has called 502 1st Ave, Sterling their home. “The space has been a great option for us for many years,” stated Keri Olson, CEO, “but the pandemic has taught us new ways of doing business and we just don’t need as much space.”
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
Mike Wolfe featured in new LeClaire commercials
A familiar voice can be heard on new commercials promoting the glorious past and present of LeClaire. Mike Wolfe – creator and co-host of the reality TV series “American Pickers” – shared the 60-second version of the LeClaire commercial on Tuesday with his 161,400 Twitter followers.
Sterling 'Utility Account Gift' gives opportunity for community members to help each other with bills
Looking for a new, unique gift-giving option this holiday season? If you know someone who lives in Sterling, Illinois, you can help with their utility bills. The City unveiled its new "Utility Account Gift" program, allowing anyone to make bill payments for Sterling residents in part or in full. Although the program is being launched for the holiday season, it will remain active year-round.
City addresses non-highway vehicles with ordinance
The Rock Falls City Council has passed an ordinance that will permit the operation of certain non-highway vehicles on streets within the city limits of Rock Falls. The ordinance, as well as Illinois law, restricts the operation of qualifying vehicles to city streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, alleys, and parking lots, a news release says. These vehicles are prohibited from being operated on sidewalks, bike paths, state highways, or off-road in parks or upon other public property.
Oregon to Kick Off Planning Effort for Land Use Decisions and They are Asking Residents to Get Involved
The City of Oregon has kicked off a planning effort to guide land use decisions over the next several years by updating the existing Comprehensive Plan. “Much has changed since the 2016 plan was prepared,” said Darin DeHaan, City Administrator. “The City has been investigating housing needs, riverfront development, walkability, and other potential projects. Northern Illinois University’s Center for Governmental Studies will assist the City in preparing the plan, but much of the input will come from the community.
UPDATE: Name released in Fulton shooting
UPDATE, November 3, 3:30 p.m. According to a press release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the person who was shot and killed near Fulton on November 2 has been identified as Michael A. Berg, age 60, of the Maquoketa area. The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. EARLIER: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office […]
3M agrees to sample, provide treatment for contaimination found in drinking water near Cordova facility
CORDOVA, Ill (KWQC) - The 3M Company agreed to an Environmental Protection Agency order to sample and provide treatment for contamination found in drinking water near 3M’s Cordova facility. According to a media release, “Recent sampling results provided by 3M indicate the widespread presence of a mixture of at...
New airline flies direct to Orlando from Iowa
A new airline, Avelo Airlines, is providing nonstop service to Orlando, Fla., from Dubuque starting in January 2023. With today’s announcement of exclusive nonstop service to Orlando, Avelo introduces a “new era of affordable, convenient and reliable air travel to Dubuque and the tri-state areas of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois,” according to a Thursday airport release.
Martin Family- GoFundMe
A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help Alizabeth Martin and her children of Prophetstown as they move forward after losing husband and father Damien Martin in a car crash in late September. Donations can be made HERE. Pastor Diana Verhulst of Prophetstown is administering the fun and can be...
Misleading text messages could send Illinois voters to the wrong polling place
ROCKFORD — Election authorities are warning voters to be wary of unsolicited text messages that could lead them to the wrong polling place on Election Day. The text messages list the recipient’s address and state that “public records suggest you may not have voted yet (this data could be wrong, or old).” In Rockford, the message then directs the recipient to cast their ballot at the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, 404 Elm St., and includes a picture of the building.
Rockford announces final week of yard waste collection
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford has announced the dates for the final yard waste collection of the year. The final week for yard waste pickup will be Monday, December 5th, through Thursday, December 8th. Yard waste material must be placed in compostable paper bags or in 32-gallon or smaller refuse cans, marked […]
One Popular Illinois Ranch Offers Horseback Rides You Won’t Want to Miss This Winter
With the holiday season fastly approaching, we all need to accept the fact that winter and snow will be here in the blink of an eye too. The way I see it, we can either be mad about the cold and snow, or we can find ways to have fun in it. Let's choose the happier route.
New restaurant in Rockford offers fried chicken and Arabic cuisine
ROCKFORD — A new restaurant offering traditional fried chicken and an Arabic menu opened on East State Street last week. Chicken Hop opened last Tuesday in the former All Day Donut, 3511 E. State St. Chicken Hop’s menu includes fried chicken, fish, a variety of sides and a separate...
Obituary- Barbara Mavis Gerdes
Barbara Mavis Gerdes, 79, of Ferguson MO, passed away at home on October 31, 2022. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Erie, IL. Graveside services will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery at 1:00 pm. Those wishing to attend the graveside service will need to be at the funeral home by 11:30 am to join the procession to the cemetery.
Scott Co. Supervisor candidate John Maxwell
Kinzer is running for reelection on the board as a Democratic candidate. Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday gives update. The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind gave an update several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case. Weather...
