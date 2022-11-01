Read full article on original website
Related
greenvillejournal.com
Everything Outdoor Fest to make its debut in Simpsonville
Everything Outdoor Fest will take place at the Historic Hopkins Farm in Simpsonville beginning Nov. 4. The event at 3717 Fork Shoals Road will run through Nov. 6 at the following times:. Nov. 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Everything Outdoor Fest...
thelaurelofasheville.com
Food & Drink: The Highlands Kitchen & Bar at Lake Lure
The Highlands Kitchen and Bar boasts an undeniably beautiful view over Lake Lure, but the restaurant’s scenic location is only one facet of its appeal. Owners Megan and John Venuto have combined their very different backgrounds—John is Italian and Megan is Korean—to create a diverse and delicious menu. “We have both grown into a love for seafood and the freshest ingredients when preparing dishes and it shows in our entrees,” says Megan. “The menu has a splash of each of our own cultures. We want to provide dishes that we know our guests will enjoy.”
Local business sees different meaning behind last-minute costume shopping this year
Some customers tell us they're walking into the store late, just to enjoy the Halloween nostalgia.
cityofgreer.org
Breakfast with Santa tickets go on sale November 7
Breakfast will be provided by Laurenda's Family Restaurant. Free activities include crafts, letters to Santa and visits with the big man himself. Family photo sessions will be available on site. Tickets go on sale November 7 at 7 p.m. Online purchases may be made at https://secure.rec1.com/SC/greer-sc/catalog (click on programs/classes) or...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
WYFF4.com
Greenville business offers cash for Halloween candy
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Palmetto Family Orthodontics in Greenville is offering children $1 for each pound of candy they bring in. There is no limit. Dentists say candy and orthodontic treatments just don't mesh well. "We'd rather them have cash in hand than candy in their teeth, so it works,"...
More than 20 new vendors to support at this weekend’s 34th Annual Santa Shoppe in Spartanburg
Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s the 34th year that the Junior League of Spartanburg will hold the Santa Shoppe at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Vice President of Communications Amanda Mathis said the Junior League of Spartanburg supports community initiatives that they can start, develop and give back to the community. The Santa Shoppe will have […]
discoverhealth.org
Struggling to rest? Spartanburg Regional Sleep Services offering new hours, locations to help
At the end of the day, we could all use a good night’s rest. But many of us often struggle to feel well-rested and rejuvenated by the morning. At Spartanburg Regional Sleep Services, we try to help patients get their best sleep, and have expanded the program’s hours and locations in order to better serve our patients.
Let’s Eat at Flock Shop in Spartanburg
It's a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased.
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the 6,000 SF retail/office building at 658 Fairview Road, Simpsonville, SC has been fully leased. Creative Home Furnishings, a home furniture store, leased 4,200 SF of retail space and was represented by Bobby Hines of Spencer/Hines Properties. Zach Hines and Cameron Smith of Spencer/Hines Properties represented the landlord.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Aspens Senior Living Opens 159-Unit Active Adult Community in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Aspens Senior Living has completed construction of The Aspens Verdae, a 159-unit active adult community in Greenville. The property totals 196,000 square feet and offers one-and two-bedroom options ranging from 607 square feet to 1,243 square feet. Aspens broke ground on the project in December 2020....
collegianonline.com
Column: Yes, you can find rest in college
Most of us came to Bob Jones University with different expectations, different goals and different mindsets. For some, these four years are to make as many friends as possible; for others, they are to get the A’s that they did not get in high school; yet for another group, these are the years to be busy.
FOX Carolina
Military appreciation week discounts, specials
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -It is time once again to celebrate and salute military servicemen and women for dedicating their life to serving this country. To show appreciation, there are multiple events happening. Restaurants and businesses are also offering specials and free items across the Upstate and Western North Carolina.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
WYFF4.com
Christmas music begins in Upstate before most can put away Halloween costumes
GREENVILLE, S.C. — We are barely through Halloween, but Christmas music fans will get a treat before they're even out of their candy coma. Upstate radio station Magic 98.9 will officially start the holiday season by switching to an all-holiday music format at 5 a.m., station representatives said in a news release.
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation Elects New Members to Its Board of Directors
The South Carolina Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities Foundation announced four new members elected to its board of directors. These new members will assist the foundation to achieve its mission of increasing awareness and raising revenues to ensure excellence in the nation’s premier public residential high school for the arts.
iheart.com
Resolution To Restrict Books "Promoting Sexuality" Fails In Greenville
(Greenville, SC)-- A resolution that called for the removal of books "promoting sexuality" from children's sections in Greenville libraries has failed. The Greenville County Council took up the resolution during its meeting Tuesday night. It failed by a nine-to-three vote. Had the resolution passed, Greenville libraries would have also had...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
collegianonline.com
Greenville opens Unity Park, fulfilling 83-year-old promise
College students who feel bad about procrastinating may be comforted to know that the city of Greenville waited over 80 years to open Unity Park. Following years of delays, the park opened in May 2022. Located four miles from Bob Jones University, Unity Park offers visitors a 4,000-square-foot water splash...
visitoconeesc.com
Spotlight on Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors
I recently visited a local entrepreneur who has a hobby business just a couple miles from my office. Jason Flowers owns Walhalla Hammocks and Outdoors which specializes in functional and durable camping gear. Jason has a full-time job with the School District of Oconee County but his passion is sewing....
Comments / 0