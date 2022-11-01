ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantone to charge monthly fee; don’t pay, old projects may lose color

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Anyone who uses Adobe Creative Suite will be in for a rude awakening when using Pantone colors for their projects.

Adobe provided access to the Pantone rainbow of colors when used within Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator without charging extra.

That service is coming to an end.

Adobe customers who have used Pantone colors in the past will now have to pay a monthly or yearly fee, to continue using the color palate, Computerworld reported.

The change, according to Adobe support, is being phased out during software updates that started in August.

Individual users will have to pay $14.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

Teams will have to pay $89.99 a year. For businesses, it is $149.99 a year.

They will also have to install a plugin using Adobe Exchange going forward, Adobe said.

If users don’t agree with the required payment, they may start seeing their creations change, even ones that had been made decades before the fee was instituted, the magazine reported.

The Pantone colors will be changed to black once access is turned off.

For more information, visit Pantone.

