MTA corridor study could see Light Rail expand into Towson via Loch Raven Boulevard, public comments due by Nov. 7 [VIDEO]

Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Honeygrow to open a dozen new restaurants in 2023 -- 5 in Baltimore area
Fast-casual chain Honeygrow is aiming to open a dozen new locations in 2023, with five planned for greater Baltimore. Honeygrow will open in Hanover in early 2023 at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd. The Philadelphia-based company is also finalizing leases for six other locations in 2023, four of which are in Maryland in Owings Mills, Columbia, Annapolis and Timonium. The other two are in the Philadelphia area.
foxbaltimore.com
Large water main causes traffic detours in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A water main break along Belair Road in Northeast Baltimore has caused the city to shut down a portion of the road. James Bentley, a spokesman for the Department of Public Works, said the break happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He said crews repaired the break around 5 p.m. About 60 buildings, including homes and businesses, were without water for several hours.
Water main break forces portion of Belair Road to close in Northeast Baltimore
A water main break has caused emergency road closures for a portion of Belair Road. The affected areas are in the 3000 and 3200 blocks between Erdman Avenue and Clifton Park Terrace.
Baltimore officials expected to release plan on long-running issue of squeegee workers
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City is working on changing its approach on how to deal with the long- running issue of squeegee workers on street corners. Baltimore's "Squeegee Collaborative" is expected to release its report next week.The Mayor's Office confirms some of the recommendations include enforcement zones with worker and driver accountability, a code of conduct for self- regulation and guaranteed income to get some workers off the streets.Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, on Friday, refused to talk about the report or the long- running issue of squeegee workers."When I release the Squeegee Collaborative is when I'll talk about the Squeegee Collaborative," Mayor...
Nottingham MD
Grocery Outlet to open 2nd Maryland location in Baltimore County
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced that extreme-value retailer Grocery Outlet Bargain Market plans to open a new location — its second in Maryland — along the Liberty Road Corridor in Milford Mill. This innovative community project will include the partial demolition and renovation...
Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
Grocery store in NE Baltimore closed due to rodent infestation
The Baltimore City Health Department closed a Food Depot Thursday afternoon for a rodent infestation.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
Wbaltv.com
Man recovering after shooting in Parkville Friday morning
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that one man injured in Parkville. Police said the man is in stable condition at an area hospital. Officers have been on scene most of the day and part of the street remains closed. On Glen Keith...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Burgers in Maryland?
- If you're looking for a great burger in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. If you're in Baltimore, check out Kooper's Tavern, URBurger, and Grumps Café. You can also try Clark Burger in Baltimore. Kooper’s Tavern in Baltimore. Kooper's Tavern in Baltimore is the spot...
New report analyzes success of massive East Baltimore redevelopment
With the bold declaration "WE ARE ALL EAST BALTIMORE" etched into the concrete steps at Eager Park, the massive project has poured more than $1 billion into the Middle East neighborhood since 2003
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore officials, community leaders urge support for Question H to make Baltimore Police Department a city agency after 162 years of state control
Elected officials and community leaders are calling on Baltimore residents to vote “yes” Tuesday on ballot Question H, which asks whether or not to “establish a Baltimore City Police Department.”. The measure is not about creating a new police department, as might be implied by its wording,...
Schools In Baltimore Placed Into Lockdown As County Police Investigate Shooting
Several schools in Baltimore were placed on lockdown on Friday morning as county police investigated a reported shooting that left one hospitalized. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Glen Keith Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, according to a spokesperson for the agency.
POLITICO
The city czar steering infrastructure funding
While most states have officials in charge of overseeing funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law, most cities don't. Matthew Garbark is Baltimore's. A former city Public Works official, deputy chief of staff for the mayor and analyst for the state Transportation Department, Garbark is looking to rejuvenate Baltimore through the nearly $8 billion Maryland is guaranteed over the next five years and the dozens of billions of dollars more available in competitive grants.
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
Horse death at Laurel Park under routine review; activist says 12 have died this year in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Regulators are completing a routine review into the recent death of a horse at Laurel Park during a race last month.Video of the Oct. 21 race posted to YouTube shows three-year-old colt, Hooky Player, suddenly fall. The horse had to be euthanized, another horse also reportedly tumbled and two jockeys were injured—one with a broken collarbone. Mike Hopkins, the executive director of the Maryland Racing Commission that regulates the industry, told WJZ the incident will undergo a thorough review."Not only are we concerned about the safety of the horses but also the safety of the rider," Hopkins said. "We...
Wbaltv.com
Liberty Road corridor to end food desert with new grocery store
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A community push to end a food desert in one area of Baltimore County is paying off. A lease was signed Tuesday that will bring food and the promise of a better tomorrow to Liberty Road. "We've heard loudly and clearly that the Liberty Road corridor...
