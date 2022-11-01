Sleep Research Society's new position statement advocates the elimination of daylight saving time

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Novel nasal cleansing system increases comfort and compliance in sleep apnea patients using CPAP
A novel nasal cleansing system (NasoClenzTM, Silicon Valley Innovations, Sunnyvale, CA) reduced bacterial colonization while increasing comfort and compliance in patients that use continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat sleep apnea, according to results of a clinical evaluation recently presented at the American College of Surgeons Clinical Congress. Sleep...
News-Medical.net
The use of wearable health devices by cardiovascular disorder patients and those at an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders in the US
In a recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers evaluated the usage of WHDs (wearable health devices) by cardiovascular (CVS) disorder patients and those at an increased risk of CVS disorders in the United States (US). Background. WHDs are automated devices...
News-Medical.net
Contrastive learning model can detect lung damage in long-COVID patients
For patients dealing with lingering respiratory symptoms from the novel coronavirus, a chest X-ray can reveal only so much. The two-dimensional (2D) scans simply can't distinguish compromised lung function. For that diagnosis, a more expensive, three-dimensional (3D) technique called a CT scan is necessary. Yet many medical clinics in the...
News-Medical.net
Many middle-aged adults unlikely to participate in dementia prevention clinical trials
Right now, drug companies and university-based teams are working urgently to find and test new medications that could prevent or slow the decline of brain function in older adults. But a new study suggests they’ll need to work harder to find volunteers for their clinical trials. Only 12% of...
News-Medical.net
Blood pressure drug associated with lower risk of Alzheimer's disease in Black patients
Considering how patients from different ethnic groups respond to the same drug could be crucial to finding new Alzheimer's disease treatments – a disorder the Alzheimer's Association previously deemed a "silent epidemic" among Black adults. A Cleveland Clinic-led study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's...
News-Medical.net
Targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma reduces relapse rates, trial shows
A targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) was shown to significantly reduce relapse rates when tested in a large multicenter clinical trial conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) and led by pediatric oncologists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. By combining the targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) brentuximab vedotin (BV) with the standard chemotherapy regimen, children were 10% less likely to relapse. The findings were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
News-Medical.net
Study findings highlight the importance of preventing early traumatic events
Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much as three times, according to a recent study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, published in the journal European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience. The study analyses the fourteen reviews and meta-analyses published to date in specialized journals on this issue, and is the first to take into account the full range of existing mental disorders.
News-Medical.net
Vaccination with senescent cells could be a possible therapy against cancer
Cancer cells have a series of features that allow the immune system to identify and attack them. However, these same cells create an environment that blocks immune cells and protects the tumor. This means that immune cells cannot reach the cancer cells to remove them. The scientific community has been working for years to increase the effectiveness of the immune system against cancer by using vaccines based on dead tumor cells.
News-Medical.net
Study uncovers a control hub for skin inflammation
Inflammatory reactions in the skin can reduce damage from UV radiation or infections, but can also result in painful symptoms such as sunburn. A recent study at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn has now identified a molecular control which integrates these stress signals. The results have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
News-Medical.net
Dietary inulin fiber can promote allergy-related type of inflammation in the gut and lungs
A type of dietary fiber called inulin, commonly used in health supplements and known to have certain anti-inflammatory properties, can also promote an allergy-related type of inflammation in the lung and gut, and other parts of the body, according to a preclinical study from researchers in the Friedman Center for Nutrition and Inflammation and Jill Roberts Institute for Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Weill Cornell Medicine and in the Boyce Thompson Institute on Cornell's Ithaca campus.
News-Medical.net
Personalized approach to kidney disease screening for T1D patients could enable earlier disease detection
Taking a personalized approach to kidney disease screening for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D) may reduce the time that chronic kidney disease (CKD) goes undetected, according to a new analysis performed by the Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications study group, which is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
News-Medical.net
UAB researchers report lack of predictability for fecal microbial transplants without prior antibiotic therapy
A fecal microbial transplant -; giving a recipient fecal matter from a donor to change the recipient's gut microbial community in the colon -; has been a successful last resort therapy for people with recurrent Clostridium difficile infection after multiple rounds of suppressive antibiotics have eliminated the recipient microbial community.
News-Medical.net
Molecular drug transporters could improve treatment of cancers and other diseases
A team of Canadian researchers from Université de Montréal has designed and validated a new class of drug transporters made of DNA that are 20,000 times smaller than a human hair and that could improve how cancers and other diseases are treated. Reported in a new study in...
News-Medical.net
Moderate to heavy drinking could increase the risk of stroke in young adults
People in their 20s and 30s who drink moderate to heavy amounts of alcohol may be more likely to have a stroke as young adults than people who drink low amounts or no alcohol, according to a study published in the November 2, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. The risk of stroke increased the more years people reported moderate or heavy drinking.
News-Medical.net
Understanding the brain correlates of dissociative disorders
Trauma can cause dissociative symptoms-;such as having an out-of-body experience, or feeling emotionally numb-;that may help an individual cope in the short term but can have negative impacts if the symptoms persist for a long period of time. In a new study recently published in Neuropsychopharmacology, a team led by...
News-Medical.net
Scientists illuminate the molecular events underlying childhood movement disorder
Scientists at the UNC School of Medicine and UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, in collaboration with a team from Queen Mary University of London, have illuminated the molecular events underlying an inherited movement and neurodegenerative disorder known as ARSACS – Autosomal recessive spastic ataxia of Charlevoix-Saguenay, named for two Quebec valleys where the first cases were found.
News-Medical.net
NIH leaders plan to address the threat of climate change to human health
Leaders from the National Institutes of Health discuss the agency's plan to address the risk to human health posed by a changing climate in a commentary published in The Lancet. As floods, hurricanes, tornados, wildfires, and heat waves become more extreme, the risk to human health grows, exacerbating existing health threats and creating new public health challenges around the world.
News-Medical.net
Researchers shed light on the key functions of innate immune cells
Inflammation and increased mucus production are typical symptoms of worm infections and allergies. This immune response involves our innate immune cells, but their exact functions are not yet fully understood. A research team from Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin has now shed light on the key tasks that these cells perform. In the study, which has been published in the journal Nature, the researchers also identify potential therapeutic approaches for the treatment of allergies.
News-Medical.net
Memory: a revolutionary treatment for mental health disorders and neurodegeneration?
Thought LeadersDr. Steve RamirezAssistant Professor, Psychological and Brain SciencesBoston University. In this interview, we speak to Dr. Steve Ramirez from Boston University about his latest neuroscience research that investigated the power of our memories and how, one day, we could use their power to potentially treat mental health disorders. Please...
News-Medical.net
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine safe and effective in children 6 months to 5 years of age
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children 6 months to 5 years of age, a clinical trial co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center vaccine expert C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, has found. Results of the two-part KidCOVE study of nearly 13,000 children conducted last year at 87 sites...
Comments / 0