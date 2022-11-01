NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Roy Williams with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5, between the first and second quarters of the Sooners' home football game against Baylor, which will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

