Norman, OK

Game Primer: OU vs. Baylor

• Oklahoma (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) goes for its third straight win when it hosts Baylor (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game will be air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Courtney Lyle, Ryan Leaf and Tori Petry announcing.
Roy Williams NFF Hall of Fame Salute Set for Saturday

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Roy Williams with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Saturday, Nov. 5, between the first and second quarters of the Sooners' home football game against Baylor, which will kick off at 2 p.m. CT on and air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Sooners Face TCU in Big 12 Semifinals

NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma soccer team continues postseason play with the semifinals of the Big 12 Soccer Championship Thursday evening versus No. 2 seed TCU. The six-seed OU (9-7-3, 3-5-2 Big 12) meets the Horned Frogs (11-3-5, 5-1-3) at 7 p.m. CT at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas. The match can be seen via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.
Three Sooners Collect All-Conference Honors

NORMAN — Three Oklahoma soccer student-athletes were named to Big 12 all-conference teams, the conference announced the end-of-year honors Tuesday afternoon. Sheridan Michel was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, while freshmen Hali Hartman and Alexis Washington were honored on the All-Freshman Team. Michel has led a stout...
OU Women’s Gymnastics Unveils 2023 Schedule

NORMAN – Coming off its fifth NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championship in April, a challenging and exciting season awaits the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team in 2023. Head coach K.J. Kindler and Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione revealed Tuesday the Sooners' full competition slate which features matchups with the second and third-place finishers at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Florida and Utah, along with 2021 NCAA champions, Michigan, and 2021 Big 12 champions, Denver. In addition, OU will face at least four opponents from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) for the upcoming season.
Sooners Set To Split Weekend

NORMAN - Oklahoma women's tennis closes its fall slate splitting the weekend at the ITA National Fall Championships and Big 12 Invite, beginning Wednesday and Friday, respectively. Freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz qualified for the National Fall Championships after reaching the finals at the ITA Central Region Championships, becoming the first...
