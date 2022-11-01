ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusfreepress.com

I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop

Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
COLUMBUS, OH
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Columbus Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours

Tanger Outlets ColumbusTanger OutletsColumbus is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and Gap Factory– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop

The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Items in short supply this Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
COLUMBUS, OH
Jake Wells

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
OHIO STATE
Robb Report

Players Welcome: This $15 Million Ohio Estate Comes With a Basketball Court and Nightclub

This newly listed Ohio estate is proof that sometimes bigger really is better. Located in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ravencrest spans a bonkers 32,000 square feet and is full to the brim with lavish amenities. Built by late real estate developer Scott Wolstein, the $15 million megamansion comprises six bedrooms, a nightclub, a basketball court, an indoor lap pool and even a room that was designed just for dogs to enjoy. The latter is where Wolstein’s bulldog Bubba used to hang out, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers

Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
OHIO STATE

