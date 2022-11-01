Read full article on original website
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensColumbus, OH
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 12 Buckeyes unavailable at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Ohio
If you've been looking for an affordable and convenient place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain just opened another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
This is the Best Diner in Ohio According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Massive Antique Mall in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for a great deal too!
Kroger Is Planning More Closures In West Virginia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year Absence
The popular discount club once had two locations in nearby areas. On November 4, one store returns. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and 614Now.com.
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its owners
Information in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, which are cited in and below the story. Leonard J. DeFrancisci, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia. According to news reports, the parent company of KFC (Yum! Brands) is halting the sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House by its legal owners.
columbusfreepress.com
I call on the Columbus Dispatch, aka Dishpan or Dishrag, to do the city a public service and close up shop
Never a responsible, reliable, or honest newspaper, the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus, Ohio’s only mass—if declining by the day—circulation, no longer daily and no longer news-paper, no longer resembles a legitimate element of the media. Other than gross profiteering, it no longer has a reason to exist. I strongly suggest that it closes its doors, refund its subscribers, and compensate the remaining 70 of its recent 200 employees.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Ohio
The Buckeye State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the Food Network has done.
Tanger Outlets Columbus Announces 2022 Black Friday Weekend Hours
Tanger Outlets ColumbusTanger OutletsColumbus is gifting shoppers with extended Black Friday hours this season! Visitors looking to save on the best gifts and holiday styles can stop by the center for the deepest discounts of the year all weekend, starting Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 a.m. Top brands – including Adidas, Columbia Factory Store and Gap Factory– are stocked and ready with the perfect presents at the best value to fulfill everyone’s holiday wish lists.
Dollar General Sued In Ohio After Overcharging
Because of "Bad Behaviour" The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Paying too much at Dollar General? State of Ohio sues Dollar General for deceptive pricing
Dollar General storefrontPhoto by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at a Dollar Store recently and thought you paid too much for an item? Well, according to the state of Ohio, this occurrence has become quite common. Tennessee-owned Dollar General has over 900 stores in Ohio.
Visit Ohio's Largest Christmas Shop
The Buckeye State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Holmes County, you might just want to visit.
WTOL-TV
Items in short supply this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
Worst of the worst: Northeast Ohio restaurants with the most health violations. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A restaurant in North Royalton was cited for 36 critical health violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year. We’re talking about the most-cited restaurants in Greater Cleveland, from mouse poop to gnats, on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news...
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
Players Welcome: This $15 Million Ohio Estate Comes With a Basketball Court and Nightclub
This newly listed Ohio estate is proof that sometimes bigger really is better. Located in the suburbs of Cleveland, Ravencrest spans a bonkers 32,000 square feet and is full to the brim with lavish amenities. Built by late real estate developer Scott Wolstein, the $15 million megamansion comprises six bedrooms, a nightclub, a basketball court, an indoor lap pool and even a room that was designed just for dogs to enjoy. The latter is where Wolstein’s bulldog Bubba used to hang out, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.
WFMJ.com
Columbia Gas of Ohio announces near $20 monthly hike on customers
Columbia Gas of Ohio has announced a stipulation on Monday that it would charge all customers $56.15 a month regardless of how much gas they use that month. That's nearly $20 more than what customers are paying now. The hike will be staggered out over the next five years. This...
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
