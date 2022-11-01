ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Affidavits: Pair ‘packaged’ body of overdose victim, dumped at South Holston Lake

By Jeff Keeling
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The man whose body was found at South Holston Lake Thursday died of a heroin overdose at a hotel and his body was “packaged” and taken to the lake, according to affidavits charging the people allegedly involved.

A fisherman reportedly discovered a body later determined to be that of Brian Morrison, 45, near Observation Knob. By Friday, police had arrested Wanda Ward and James Duncan III in connection with his death.

The affidavit for Duncan’s charges — abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence — states that video footage from Observation Knob and from a department store showed a vehicle later connected to Ward.

‘Ms. Ward then stated once the decedent’s body was concealed, she assisted James Duncan in loading the packaged body into the vehicle in mention.’

Sullivan County Sheriff’s Officer affidavit of complaint against Wanda Ward

The Duncan affidavit, from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Detective Derek Shaffer, says Duncan was found driving the vehicle Friday, taken into custody for questioning, then charged through the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) for unrelated charges.

A Johnson City spokesperson said Duncan, 31, was charged with possession of a schedule 7 drug during the JCPD traffic stop, which took place as JCPD was assisting the sheriff’s office. As of Tuesday afternoon Duncan was being held in the Washington County Detention Center and had a Nov. 9 court date on the JCPD charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MV9mY_0iucvf1H00
Courtesy of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators then learned of Ward’s location and brought her to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

Ward, 45, of Johnson City, waived her Miranda Rights and gave an investigator details of both the death and the transport of Morrison’s body, a separate affidavit from Shaffer states.

Ward is charged with second-degree murder for allegedly providing the heroin that is suspected to have killed Morrison. She’s also charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and possession, delivery or sale of a schedule I drug.

The Ward affidavit states that in her interview, Ward admitted to supplying Morrison with the heroin and said she, Morrison and Duncan were staying at the Days Inn Hotel in Bristol at the time.

“Ms. Ward stated once (Morrison) passed, her and accomplice, James Duncan who was present for the incident, conspired together to dispose of decedent’s body,” the affidavit reads.

According to the affidavit, Ward told investigators she took the vehicle to a local department store and bought some items that, at the hotel, “James Duncan used … to conceal (Morrison’s) body.”

Ward told investigators “she assisted James Duncan in loading the packaged body into the vehicle…”

Shaffer’s affidavit says video from both the store and Observation Knob confirmed Ward’s statement.

A hearing for Ward is scheduled for Nov. 7.

