Gamespot
Aubrey Plaza Joins Cast For WandaVision Spinoff - Report
The WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos for Disney+ has cast Aubrey Plaza to star in the series alongside Kathryn Hahn, according to a report from Variety. The site's sources didn't have any details on the character Plaza will play in the show. What we do know is Hahn is returning to play Agatha Harkness. Additionally, Emma Caulfield Ford is coming back to play Dottie once again, while Joe Locke will appear in the show as well.
Gamespot
Andor Season 2 Will Head To Yavin, Creator Says
Disney's Andor series is like Better Call Saul in one crucial way: we know exactly where that character ends up, and that casts a shadow over the whole series, telling us how long it can go and where the story is leading us. Andor is heading toward Rogue One and Cassian Andor's decision to give it all for the Rebellion, but there's still more to do, including heading to an iconic Star Wars location, creator Tony Gilroy told Collider.
Gamespot
Netflix's The Sandman Finally Confirmed For Season 2
Netflix has finally confirmed that The Sandman from Neil Gaiman is returning for a second season. The streamer said in a social media post that "The Sandman will return to Netflix." Gaiman is quoted in Netflix's announcement, saying, "There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of...
Gamespot
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Gamespot
Quentin Tarantino Won't Make A Marvel Or DC Movie -- "I'm Not Looking For A Job"
Quentin Tarantino, the Oscar-winning director behind movies like Pulp Fiction and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has said he has no interest in directing a Marvel or DC film. Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Tarantino said directors chosen for those types of projects are akin to a "hired hand," and he wants no part of that at this stage of his career.
Gamespot
New Hercules Movie Factors In How Audiences Are "Trained By TikTok" These Days
Disney's new live-action Hercules movie will factor in how audiences are nowadays "trained by TikTok." Producer Joe Russo (Avengers) told Variety that the film will be "a little bit more experimental in tone," and that includes being shaped by how young people in particular are "trained" by TikTok these days.
Gamespot
Stunning New Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Invites You Back To Pandora
A stunning new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released, inviting viewers back to Pandora in the film that takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 original. The movie tells the story of what happens with the Sully family--Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana),...
Gamespot
Ralph Macchio Compares Creed To The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe
The Karate Kid franchise found new life with the sequel series Cobra Kai coming to Netflix, having previously been on YouTube Red and becoming a pop culture sensation crossing over into action figures and even a video game. Sony has plans for another Karate Kid feature film, but it's currently unknown about its ties to the current Karate Kid cinematic universe (KKCU).
Gamespot
With Netflix's Ad-Tier, Here Are 258 Movies And TV Shows You Can't Watch
Netflix has introduced a new tier to its lineup for customers. Titled "Basic with ads," users pay $7 a month to watch the streaming service's content in 720p with ads. However, due to licensing rights, there are more than a few movies and TV shows not included in this plan. In fact, there are over 250 titles that are simply locked away from those using the ad tier.
Gamespot
All 15 Netflix TV Shows Canceled In 2022 (So Far)
Each year, we're forced to say some painful goodbyes. It happens without fail, a new slew of TV shows are canceled, some beloved, others less so. Some shows go away without getting a proper ending to their story, while others get a planned conclusion that won't leave us hanging. Once upon a time, it was surprising to see streaming service giant Netflix adding shows to the list, but those days have come and gone.
Gamespot
Avengers Director Envisions Future Where You Can Ask Robot Tom Cruise About His Movie In Your Living Room
There will be changes to filmmaking and how people watch movies in the future--this much is certain--but what will that future look like? No one can say for sure, but Avengers co-director Joe Russo has shared his thoughts on one possibility for the future of film, and it sounds pretty out-there.
Gamespot
Avengers Directors Won't Make Another Marvel Movie Until 2030 At The Soonest
Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers who directed Marvel's highest-grossing movies of all time, will not return to make another MCU project for quite a while. Joe Russo told Variety that he and Anthony are not likely to return to the world of Marvel until 2030 at the soonest. "We're...
Gamespot
Ralphie Comes Home For Another Christmas Story In New Trailer
Bob Clark's A Christmas Story rejuvenated holiday movies in the early '80s, and it's become embedded in our culture around Christmas time, mainly due to TBS airing it for 24 straight hours on Christmas Day. There was a direct-to-video sequel in 2012 which focused on a teenage Ralphie trying to get a car. Now, the original Ralphie, played by Peter Billingsley, is back with his family in A Christmas Story Christmas and we finally have the first trailer.
Gamespot
WBD CEO David Zaslav Open To Working With Rowling On More Harry Potter Content
David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said that he's open to the idea of working with author J.K. Rowling on more Harry Potter content while speaking about the company's future in a Q3 earnings call. "We're going to have a real focus on franchises," Zaslav said in response to...
Hollywood: The Oral History by Jeanine Basinger and Sam Wasson review – dinner with the stars
The American Film Institute (AFI) is where Hollywood’s collective memory lives. Anyone who was (or still is) anyone, from Harold Lloyd to Barbra Streisand, has had their brain hoovered and the results transcribed and deposited in the AFI’s vaults for safekeeping. Distinguished film historian Jeanine Basinger and journalist Sam Wasson have been granted access to these treasures, from which they have stitched together what they call “an oral history of Hollywood”. In other words, here are 400 cinema insiders, including directors, makeup people and actors, recounting what it has been like to make-believe for a living.
Gamespot
David Zaslav Talks Up DC Studios' Leadership In James Gunn And Peter Safran
It's only been a few days since James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over the creative direction of the newly-formed DC Studios, but there's at least one big supporter in their corner that is giving them high praise already, and it's the one that matters the most: David Zaslav, head of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Gamespot
Andy Serkis Reveals A New Lord Of The Rings Project He's Involved With
Veteran actor Andy Serkis, known in part for playing Gollum in Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movie series, is set to return for another Middle-earth project, but it's not a new film or TV series. Serkis told Collider that he will narrate an upcoming audiobook version of J.R.R....
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot
Netflix With Ads: How Long Are The Commercials And How Does It Work?
On November 3, Netflix launched its cheapest subscription tier to date, with the caveat being that it is ad-supported. The basic with ads tier costs $7 a month in the United States, and Netflix has plenty of content available to watch--although there are more than 250 movies and TV shows locked to people in this tier. When it comes to the ads themselves, we know what Netflix has told us about the experience, but what is basic with ads actually like to watch?
Gamespot
Review Roundup For God Of War Ragnarok
God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the biggest game releases of the year, and ahead of its arrival on store shelves next week, reviews have gone live for the PlayStation exclusive. Unsurprisingly, God of War Ragnarok is being hailed as a blockbuster hit to end the year with, an action-packed experience that deftly weaves satisfying combat with plenty of charm and heart.
