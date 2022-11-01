Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
Person of interest in police custody after propane tank, burned clothes found near Birmingham synagogue
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person of interest was taken into custody by the FBI earlier today in Birmingham after a propane tank and clothes that had been set on fire were found near a synagogue in the city. According to a statement from the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to Temple Beth-El on Friday […]
Burnt body with gunshot wound found following mobile home fire in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A burnt body with a gunshot wound was found following a fire at a mobile home in Bessemer Friday morning, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. The fire was reported at 3:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Weaver Drive SW in Bessemer. Deputies were called to the scene after a […]
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
Witnesses, clues sought in Christmas 2017 shooting deaths of couple inside Ensley home
It was the day after Christmas five years ago that a husband and wife were found shot to death inside their Ensley home, yet the killer or killers still remain free. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched to the 1600 Block of 30th Street Ensley just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, after a neighbor called 911 to report someone shot.
wbrc.com
Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
wbrc.com
JCSO: Body found inside burning home
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
Suspect in killing of woman at Fairfield motel charged in fatal hit-and-run with carjacked vehicle
The suspect accused in a bizarre string of events in Fairfield that left a woman shot dead is now also charged with murder in the hit-and-run death of a 60-year-old bicyclist. In all, 38-year-old Cortney Dion Price is charged with two counts of murder, aggravated assault/attempted murder, robbery, second-degree assault, and third-degree escape.
wvtm13.com
Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Propane tank wrapped in clothing ignited near Temple Beth-El, according to BPD
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department was notified at around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspicious package left near the Temple Beth-El Synagogue. The security director for Temple Beth-El responded to the location and observed what appeared to be a backpack near the synagogue.
2 suspects jailed on capital murder charges in Woodlawn gas station parking lot homicide
Two suspects, including a teenager, are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond after being charged with capital murder in the shooting of a 44-year-old man at a Woodlawn gas station, police said Tuesday. Jeremy Lee Hawkins, 18, and 24-year-old Jason Martez Johnson, both of Birmingham, were initially charged with...
wbrc.com
Shelby Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force looking to grow its numbers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first thing up for the new commander for the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force is getting more people involved in the fight to get drugs off the streets. Lieutenant Joe McGee is a week into his new role. The first issue he plans to...
wvtm13.com
Arrests made in fatal shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody, charged in a fatal shooting in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department reported Jeremy Hawkins, 18, and Jason Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, are charged with capital murder. The arrests are in connection with the shooting of Marchello Hopson, 43, at a...
Police: Tuscaloosa woman who claimed someone had shot her had actually shot herself
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa police have determined that a woman who claimed to have been shot by someone had actually shot herself. At approximately 10 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called to an apartment complex located in the 2000 block of 48th Street East regarding a shooting. A woman was subsequently found […]
Suspect indicted in DUI crash deaths of 2 Hoover children now jailed in Alabama after 2021 capture in Mexico
A Shelby County man has been indicted in a 2020 DUI crash that killed two siblings in Hoover, and now is back in Alabama. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Christopher Shane Anagnos, 48, on two reckless murder charges in the deaths of Serris Prude, 8, and Emryhe Prude, 11.
wbrc.com
Birmingham officials report speed strips are helping curb exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been to downtown Birmingham recently, you’ve likely driven over one of the new portable speed bumps. They’re being used to slow down reckless drivers. Back in August 2022, Birmingham’s Department of Transportation placed portable speed strips at City Walk and other...
wbrc.com
Iola Roberts Elementary School briefly on lockdown after man attempted to enter gym
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Iola Roberts Elementary School was briefly put on lockdown Thursday morning after an unknown person tried to enter the school’s gym. The gym doors were locked, and SROs and the Pell City Police Department made contact with the unknown person. The lockdown has been...
wvtm13.com
Judge rules Derick Brown's police statements are admissible
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has ruled Derick Brown's police statements are admissible in her upcoming trial for the fatal kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 and found dead ten days later in debris from a trash bin. Brown and Patrick Stallworth were...
wbrc.com
‘It’s unacceptable’: Two shootings in Tuscaloosa in less than a week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has seen two shootings in less than a week, with the most recent happening overnight in Temerson Square near downtown on Wednesday morning. Tuscaloosa police say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the entertainment district of Termerson Square, an area off 4th Street...
