Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Police: Man shot dead in Kingston neighborhood Friday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Kingston neighborhood. Officer Truman Fitzgerald says officers were called to the 800 block of 45th Place North around 6 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa

A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD seeks public’s assistance in Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is seeking the public’s assistance in a Christmas 2017 double homicide investigation. According to the BPD, Detectives request assistance from the public in obtaining information on a double homicide that occurred on Tuesday, December 26, 2017. Stella Truitt, 54, and Anthony Shuford, 53, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Family remembers mother of two gunned down in Fairfield crime spree

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Another family is feeling the pain of having their lives shattered when their loved one was gunned down in a bizarre crime spree in Fairfield. One could feel Kewanda Hughes’ grief and heartache as she talked about her daughter, 30-year-old Kernisha McClinon. “That’s my baby. He...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Body found inside burning home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 3:20 a.m. on Friday morning, Nov. 4, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 400 block of Weaver Drive by Bessemer Fire Department. According to firefighters, while extinguishing a fire at that location, a body was found inside the home. Detectives are...
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Suspect arrested and charged in Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — UPDATE: November 3rd: The TVCU reported a suspect has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and other charges. Due to the suspect's age, the person's identity cannot be released at this time, said the TVCU. The suspect was booked into the jail, and has posted...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Arrests made in fatal shooting at Birmingham gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody, charged in a fatal shooting in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department reported Jeremy Hawkins, 18, and Jason Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, are charged with capital murder. The arrests are in connection with the shooting of Marchello Hopson, 43, at a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Judge rules Derick Brown's police statements are admissible

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge has ruled Derick Brown's police statements are admissible in her upcoming trial for the fatal kidnapping of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. McKinney was abducted in October 2019 and found dead ten days later in debris from a trash bin. Brown and Patrick Stallworth were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

