Little Falls, MN

Flyers’ Baum, LeClair and Youngberg to represent Little Falls in state meet

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

The Little Falls cross-country team competed in the Section 8AA meet, Thursday, Oct. 28, and both the boys team and the girls team finished with impressive runs.

The girls took fourth overall out of 12 teams, with two girls qualifying for the state tournament. The boys took seventh out of 12 teams and had one runner qualify. Seventh grader Malin Youngberg, Freshman Grace LeClair and senior Wyatt Baum all earned the honors of representing the Flyers in the state tournament as individuals.

LeClair finished in eight place, crossing the finish line in 19:56.4. Just a few seconds behind her in 12th was Youngberg, who finished with a time of 20:04.2.

Baum took seventh place in the boys’ run, finishing with an incredible run of 17:17.4.

“Grace and Malin showed real grit and poise at the end of the race,” said girls Head Coach Meg Cameron. “Rocori had girls charging hard and in the final 100 meter stretch, Grace and Malin were able to position themselves where they needed to be and hold off the competition. It was an emotional moment for everyone knowing that their hard work over the last five months had paid off.”

This is the first time the Flyers have sent two girls to the state meet since 2009. We went into the meet trying to add to the history, said Cameron, and start a new chapter of excellence for the Flyer cross-country program.

The girls also had great performances from the rest of the squad. Grace Wamre ran the meet in 21:06.5 to take 27th place for the Flyers. Ayla Anez wasn’t far behind her teammate, taking 34th place, with a time of 21:32.3.

Valerie Tenold and Rose Jarnot finished back-to-back, taking 41st and 42nd places, respectively. Tenold crossed in 21:56.6 and Jarnot was on her heels, with a time of 22:02.9. Avery Smieja crossed the finish in 64th, with a time of 23:24.3.

For the boys, Conner Grant finished with a time of 18:34.6, earning him the 31st spot. William Threlkeld and Brayden Paulson finished in 47th and 49th, with times of 19:09.1 and 19:11.3, respectively.

Kobi Cameron finished in 19:25.7 to take the 55th spot for the Flyers, followed by Thomas Knopik in 63rd, who finished in 19:48.2. Antonio Becker rounded out the Flyer boys, taking 79th, with a time of 20:38.0.

“Will Threlkeld ran well in his first ever 5k, filling in for injured freshman Noah Cameron,” said boys Head Coach Nick Czech. “The rest of the boys ran gritty races on a tough course in tough conditions.”

Baum, LeClair and Youngberg will get the chance to impress at the state meet, Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College.

Morrison County Record

