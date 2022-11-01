A potent storm is brewing off to our west. This will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and then snow for some. Today look for breezy conditions with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and tonight scattered showers and a few t-storms across the state. The threat for stronger severe storms goes up along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO