Tornado Threat Moves To South-Central, Eastern Portions Of Oklahoma
4:06 p.m. -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Hughes and Pontotoc counties until 8:30 p.m. 3:43 p.m. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Love and Murray counties until 4:30 p.m. 1:01 p.m. -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes,...
Severe Storms Possible With Next System Moving Toward Oklahoma
A potent storm is brewing off to our west. This will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and then snow for some. Today look for breezy conditions with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and tonight scattered showers and a few t-storms across the state. The threat for stronger severe storms goes up along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning.
Windy Before Late Week Storms
If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. A warm day with some gusty winds is...
State Superintendent Candidate Jena Nelson Outlines Plan For How To Improve Student Progress If Elected
Jena Nelson, the Democratic candidate for state superintendent, said getting real-time data on student progress can help reverse the trend of declining student test scores in Oklahoma. The National Assessment of Educational Progress said in its latest report that most states saw a drop in math and reading scores for...
Poll: Hofmeister Maintains Small Lead In Final Days Before Oklahoma General Election
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister still holds a lead over incumbent Gov. Kevin Stitt less than a week before the Oklahoma general election, according to a poll commissioned exclusively for News 9 / News On 6. Hofmeister, a Democrat, holds a 48.2 percent to 44.9 percent lead over the Republican Stitt....
OSDH: 2,894 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide, 38 Virus-Related Deaths Added To Provisional Death Count
Thirty-eight virus-related deaths and 2,894 coronavirus cases have been added to the state’s count since Oct. 27, according to weekly numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 1,211,210 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. The state said...
State Department Of Education Launches New Online Portal To Increase School Safety, Security And Health
A new reporting system is now in place online to increase school safety, security and health in Oklahoma schools. Awareity is a new online portal that provides school communities with a quick and convenient method for reporting a wide array of issues, including security threats. Bullying, child nutrition, legal concerns...
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma
The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract
An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...
