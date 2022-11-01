ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Tornado Threat Moves To South-Central, Eastern Portions Of Oklahoma

4:06 p.m. -- A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Hughes and Pontotoc counties until 8:30 p.m. 3:43 p.m. -- A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Carter, Love and Murray counties until 4:30 p.m. 1:01 p.m. -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for Carter, Garvin, Hughes,...
Severe Storms Possible With Next System Moving Toward Oklahoma

A potent storm is brewing off to our west. This will bring the threat for damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, and then snow for some. Today look for breezy conditions with highs in the 60s and low 70s, and tonight scattered showers and a few t-storms across the state. The threat for stronger severe storms goes up along the cold front in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow morning.
Windy Before Late Week Storms

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts. A warm day with some gusty winds is...
Democratic Party Losing Registered Voters In Oklahoma

The Democratic party in Oklahoma is losing registered voters, while republicans and independents are gaining them, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board. The election board says over the past four years, the Democratic party lost more than 93,000 registered voters. In that same time, more than 172,000 people registered as Republicans.
Swadley’s CPA Report: State Owes Company Millions After Botched Foggy Bottom Kitchen Contract

An audit commissioned by Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen found the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department owes the company nearly $6 million following its contract to renovate and operate state park restaurants. Swadley’s attorney Bryan King said the “independent accountant’s report” performed by a Woodward-based CPA Jana Walker, is “quite...

