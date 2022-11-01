ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Husker Weekly Wrap: 'We're not (blanking) packing it in'

The bowl drought that has overcome Husker football is something many long-time fans never thought they'd see in their lifetimes. Five years without going to a bowl game? Five straight losing seasons without getting to at least six wins? Nebraska is in serious danger of that drought stretching to six years without a winning performance against Minnesota.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers-Gophers: Final thoughts, predictions and more

Minnesota comes to town as the Nebraska Cornhuskers look to stop a three-game losing streak to the Gophers that has featured all sorts of unique results. During that time Nebraska has been blown out, failed to take advantage of Minnesota’s COVID issues, and dug too deep of a hole to climb out of — a comeback attempt slipping short.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Hoiberg: 'It's a huge year for me, it's a huge year for all of us'

Three days before they start to play for keeps, it seems genuine that Fred Hoiberg likes his team. He likes the length, the effort, the togetherness. Using recent Husker teams as their compass, outsiders are skeptical, with Nebraska holding up the rear of the 14 teams in various Big Ten preseason polling.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

How to watch Minnesota Gopher Football at Nebraska

--- When: Saturday at 11:00 AM CST. Series: Minnesota Leads 35-25-2 (Minnesota won 30-23 in Minneapolis (10/16/21)) Vegas betting line: Minnesota (-15) with an O/U of 47. Weather Report: 50 degrees with 7 mph winds out of the south and a 55% chance of rain. --- 100 pennies gets one...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy