Did you feel it? Earthquake strikes Reno's Pleasant Valley area

By Brett McGinness, Reno Gazette Journal
 3 days ago
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake shook south Reno on Tuesday morning, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The brief quake struck at 10:03 a.m.

Its epicenter was 2.1 miles south-southwest of Galena High School, and less than a mile east-northeast of the Galena Creek Bridge on I-580. The quake's depth was reported at 0.37 kilometers (0.23 miles) below the surface.

Related: Tsunami at Lake Tahoe? Researcher says it could happen again

The jolt was minor in comparison to recent quakes on the West Coast. Last Tuesday, a 5.1 earthquake struck near San Jose , shaking buildings and marking the strongest quake the Bay Area has seen in eight years. A 2.9 quake shook the same area on Monday.

The largest earthquake to hit Reno was on March 15, 1860 , which was estimated at 6.5.

Brett McGinness is the engagement editor for the Reno Gazette Journal. He's also the writer of The Reno Memo — a free newsletter about news in the Biggest Little City. Subscribe to the newsletter right here . Consider supporting the Reno Gazette Journal , too.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Did you feel it? Earthquake strikes Reno's Pleasant Valley area

