Auburn Hills, MI

wsaq.com

Port Huron two car crash injures one

One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
PORT HURON, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp

A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks

WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
WAYNE, MI

