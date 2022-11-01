Read full article on original website
Port Huron two car crash injures one
One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
Mystery in Southfield: Police searching for occupants believed to have been ejected in rollover crash on Lodge Freeway
There is a heavy police presence on M-10 in Oakland County Wednesday morning as officials investigate the mysterious disappearance of the occupants of a vehicle involved in a serious traffic crash.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
Man sentenced for crash that killed former U of D administrator Mary Lackamp
A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday for killing a former University of Detroit administrator in a car crash while fleeing police. On Nov. 1, Oakland County Circuit Judge ordered Harris Howard, 29, to spend 14 – 50 years for the second-degree homicide of Mary Lackamp, 89, who died Feb. 14, 2020. Howard pleaded no contest to the charge in September, a week before his trial was scheduled to start.
Husband charged with murder after Waterford woman killed with wrench while sleeping
WATERFORD, Mich. – The husband of a Waterford woman who was beaten to death with a wrench while she was sleeping has been charged with murder. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death inside her Waterford home on Oct. 16. Her husband, Justin Wagenberg, has been charged with her murder.
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
1 Person Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Southfield (Southfield, MI)
The Southfield Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian accident on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Telegraph Road in Oakland County at around 7 a.m. A naked pedestrian was crossing the road when he was struck by a Ryder truck.
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
Metamora man arraigned after M-59 incident Saturday in Rochester Hills
Kyle Garrett Rasmussen, 41, has been arraigned in Rochester Hills’ 52nd District Court Tuesday. The Metamora man is charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, or by strangulation. Magistrate Marie Soma set a bond of $25,000 cash surety, or 10%,...
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting ex-girlfriend while holding her at Wayne motel for almost 7 weeks
WAYNE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is accused of holding his ex-girlfriend at a Wayne motel and assaulting her after kidnapping her in Flat Rock in September. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jeremy Robert Brock, 22, of Wayne, forced the victim from her home in the 26320 block of Iroquois Lane in Flat Rock with a handgun and made her steal a vehicle on Sept. 16.
$6k raised for Macomb County family after of 6-year-old boy dies of RSV
A sailing company in New Baltimore is raising money to offset costs for an employee’s family after their 6-year-old boy died of respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, this week.
Bomb threat shuts down South Lyon High School; search of premises shows threat ‘not credible’
South Lyon High School was evacuated and shut down for nearly four hours Thursday after a threat to blow up the school was found, later determined to be not credible, officials said. According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, students, faculty and staff were evacuated to a safe zone at...
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
Police want help finding driver of Dodge Charger who struck 17-year-old skateboarder, fled
DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with any information about a hit-and-run crash that left a 17-year-old hospitalized to come forward. The incident happened at 3:07 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows. Police said the driver struck the...
10-year-old dies when SUV rear-ends horse-drawn Amish buggy, Michigan sheriff says
Two people were injured and another killed when an SUV collided with their horse-drawn cart and trailer in Michigan, authorities said. A 32-year-old man from Snover was driving a compact SUV along a road in Greenleaf Township just before 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
