Honolulu, HI

BEAT OF HAWAII

Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023

We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Main break in Wahiawa closes one SB lane on highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that one southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway has been closed early morning on Friday, Nov. 4. The Board of Water Supply said at around 4:15 a.m. crews were investigating a possible main break on the highway between Olive Avenue and Avocado Street. By 6:50 a.m., crews confirmed that […]
WAHIAWA, HI
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
HONOLULU, HI
rhsnationalist.com

Honolulu’s Largest Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption

Since its last eruption in 1984, the volcano Mauna Loa has stayed a quiet photo backdrop until recently. On October 27, 2022, scientists recorded a spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Hawaii officials have been warning people, telling them to prepare for anything that might happen. “Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster,” explained Talmadge Mango, the administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defence. The earthquakes could go on for a while before any eruption could happen. Scientists are unsure if or when Mauna Loa erupt, but they’re hopeful of no eruption happening whatsoever.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police arrest suspect in Waikiki stabbing

HONOLULU (KITV) -- Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki that left one man in critical condition. The suspect was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Kewalo Basin area. Charges are pending.
HONOLULU, HI

