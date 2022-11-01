Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
6 people injured, including 1 critically, after car crashes into dialysis facility in Kaimuki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Six people were injured Friday afternoon, including one critically, when an SUV crashed into a dialysis facility in Kaimuki. Honolulu EMS officials confirmed a 51-year-old man was in critical condition following the incident. Meanwhile, two men in their 70s were seriously injured and three other patients refused...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023
We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
Main break in Wahiawa closes one SB lane on highway
HONOLULU (KHON2) — HNL Info Alerts reported that one southbound lane of Kamehameha Highway has been closed early morning on Friday, Nov. 4. The Board of Water Supply said at around 4:15 a.m. crews were investigating a possible main break on the highway between Olive Avenue and Avocado Street. By 6:50 a.m., crews confirmed that […]
generalaviationnews.com
Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years
The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
Swimmer airlifted from Halona Blow Hole
A swimmer was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department after having medical issues at the Halona Blow Hole.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
HPD audit finds nearly 100 body-worn camera violations
An HPD audit looked into body-worn camera violations for various categories. The findings were presented to the Honolulu Police Commission this week.
Back-to-back Pali crashes leave two hospitalized
Two 19-year-olds are in serious condition after two accidents that occurred on the Pali on Thursday, Nov. 3.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: 3-year-old critically injured in domestic abuse incident on Hawaii Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 25-year-old Hawaii Island man has been charged with first-degree assault and abuse of a household member stemming from an incident that left a toddler in critical condition. Suspect Nainoa Ellis-Noa was described as the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother. Police said the incident happened...
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Nanakuli
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial delayed for man accused in gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial for the man accused in the gruesome Hawaii Loa Ridge murder has been pushed back. Juan Baron’s murder trial was supposed to begin this month, but a judge approved the defense’s request after they said they had not received closing reports from the Honolulu Police Department.
Hawaii-based Marine: ‘I saw the wave sweep her off’
A Marine Corps Base Hawaii Corporal received the highest non-combat award for heroism for saving the life of a woman who was swept off of a cliff and into the ocean.
KITV.com
Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out
A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HPD chief considering ‘broken windows policing’ for Chinatown
Making Honolulu’s Chinatown safe is a mission for Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Chief of Police Joe Logan, he presented to the neighborhood board on the department’s efforts to reduce crime in the area.
Hawaii reports 1,017 COVID cases, 7 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,017 COVID cases and seven deaths in the last week. There are 691 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 121 on the Big Island, 63 on Kauai, 119 on Maui, one on Molokai, one on Lanai and 21 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 362,834. […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD last in state to finalize concealed carry rules as applications pile up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The number of people seeking concealed gun carry permits on Oahu is growing. But there’s still no clear timeline on when they’ll start being issued. . As of last Friday, there were 575 applications for concealed carry. None have been approved yet because the Honolulu Police...
rhsnationalist.com
Honolulu’s Largest Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption
Since its last eruption in 1984, the volcano Mauna Loa has stayed a quiet photo backdrop until recently. On October 27, 2022, scientists recorded a spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Hawaii officials have been warning people, telling them to prepare for anything that might happen. “Not to panic everybody, but they have to be aware of that you live on the slopes of Mauna Loa. There’s a potential for some kind of lava disaster,” explained Talmadge Mango, the administrator of Hawaii County Civil Defence. The earthquakes could go on for a while before any eruption could happen. Scientists are unsure if or when Mauna Loa erupt, but they’re hopeful of no eruption happening whatsoever.
Flood advisory in effect for these two islands
Weather officials have issued a flood advisory on parts of Oahu and Big Island.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Waianae
WAIANAE, Oahu (KITV4) -- Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder. Police responded at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, at a home in Waianae.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police arrest suspect in Waikiki stabbing
HONOLULU (KITV) -- Police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection to a stabbing in Waikiki that left one man in critical condition. The suspect was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, in the Kewalo Basin area. Charges are pending.
Comments / 0