ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Yonder

Accidental Rancher: Paying an Homage

On the last day of September, South Dakota lost a great artist and human. Kevin Locke, Tȟokéya Inážiŋ, (“The First to Arise”) was a preeminent player of the North American Indigenous flute, a traditional Lakota storyteller, culture bearer, recording artist, and educator. He was perhaps best-known for his traditional hoop dance, The Hoop of Life, but more than an internationally renowned hoop dancer, more than a leading reviver of the Indigenous flute, Locke’s calling was to share a message of unity to the world.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
HILL CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park

SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
SPEARFISH, SD
KCAU 9 News

Sturgis Rally changing on purpose

Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Trio of fires in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Polarizing debate over legalization of marijuana continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
RAPID CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Crews fight wildfire near Hill City

Crews are battling a fire just outside Hill City near Palmer Creek Road that has is about 90 acres and is 40% contained. The fire is burning on Black Hills National Forest lands, near the Black Elk Wilderness. The rough,steep terrain and extremely dry conditions are making fighting the fire...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdstandardnow.com

For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views

State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy