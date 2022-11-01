Read full article on original website
Accidental Rancher: Paying an Homage
On the last day of September, South Dakota lost a great artist and human. Kevin Locke, Tȟokéya Inážiŋ, (“The First to Arise”) was a preeminent player of the North American Indigenous flute, a traditional Lakota storyteller, culture bearer, recording artist, and educator. He was perhaps best-known for his traditional hoop dance, The Hoop of Life, but more than an internationally renowned hoop dancer, more than a leading reviver of the Indigenous flute, Locke’s calling was to share a message of unity to the world.
KELOLAND TV
Snow falls in the Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in Rapid City: A classic 80s movie turned musical and craft beer and bingo
Are you having a hard time thinking of things to do this weekend? How about catching a classic 80’s movie turned musical? Or what about getting a head start on that Christmas shopping at a local bazaar? Check out these events happening in and around Rapid City. Grubby Games...
KEVN
It’s what’s for dinner; annual Meat Fest giving away beef, poultry, and chicken
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s what’s for dinner; beef, pork, poultry. Whichever is your go-to, an event this weekend will have your freezer stuffed full of steaks, burgers, Hutterite turkeys, and more for the annual Naja Shriners and Black Hills Harley Davidson Meat Fest. The event is...
Black Hills Pioneer
City grounds rocket ship at Evans Park
SPEARFISH – Spearfish city officials have closed access to the rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park while they decide whether to renovate the structure to bring it into safety compliance, or replace it with a totally new structure. “I want to make clear that closing the rocket ship...
Sturgis Rally changing on purpose
Of course the rally is always at its heart going to be about motorcycles and freedom, but with that being said we want to ensure that people know they are welcome to attend even if they don't necessarily ride yet," Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
sdstandardnow.com
West River Democrats insist they can win, and Drew and Stephenson are trying to prove it on Nov. 8 (Part one)
(Author’s note: It’s hard out there for a South Dakota Democrat. They hold no national or statewide offices, and haven’t won a statewide election since 2008. They are heavily outnumbered in the Legislature, with Republicans holding supermajorities in both chambers, 62-8 in the House of Representatives and 32-3 in the Senate.
kotatv.com
Trio of fires in Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
KEVN
Polarizing debate over legalization of marijuana continues
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
brookingsradio.com
Crews fight wildfire near Hill City
Crews are battling a fire just outside Hill City near Palmer Creek Road that has is about 90 acres and is 40% contained. The fire is burning on Black Hills National Forest lands, near the Black Elk Wilderness. The rough,steep terrain and extremely dry conditions are making fighting the fire...
KEVN
Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
sdstandardnow.com
For God’s sake: State Rep. Tony Randolph (R-Dist. 35) basing political stances on his personal religious views
State Rep. Tony Randolph represents District 35, which consists of Box Elder and most of Rapid Valley, and is seeking a third term in the upcoming election. In a recent profile in the Rapid City Journal, Randolph explained that he is “running for office again to stand by his tenets of religion and morality.” He promised to look at the abortion issue “through the perspective of God's word,” rather than the votes of his constituents, who rejected abortion bans in 2006 and 2008.
KEVN
Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
