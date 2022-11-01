Read full article on original website
World in crisis a grim backdrop for UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Envoys from around the globe gathered Sunday in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on tackling climate change amid a multitude of competing crises, including the war in Ukraine, high inflation, food shortages and an energy crunch. Negotiators spent a frantic two days ahead of the meeting discussing whether to formally consider the issue of loss and damage, or reparations, to vulnerable nations suffering from climate change. The issue, which has weighed on the talks for years, was agreed just hours before the meeting officially opened. In an opening speech, the head of the U.N.’s panel of climate scientist highlighted the urgency of cutting greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the effects of global warming. “This is a once in a generation opportunity to save our planet and our livelihoods,” said Hoesung Lee, chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian colonel general latest military commander to be replaced in Ukraine, says UK
Ministry of Defence says dismissals are in part ‘likely an attempt to insulate and deflect blame from Russian senior leadership’ over poor performance on battlefield
tobaccoreporter.com
Zimbabwe: More Than 12,500 Ha of Tobacco Planted
Zimbabwean tobacco growers have planted 2,107 ha of dryland tobacco to date this season, reports The Herald, citing data from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB). According to TIMB spokesperson Chelesani Tsarwe, 133,724 farmers have registered to grow tobacco this season, compared to 111,063 during the same period last year.
tobaccoreporter.com
Ploom X Debuts in the United Kingdom
Japan Tobacco International has launched its Ploom X heated tobacco device at select locations in the United Kingdom, the company announced in a press release. This product is now available in the Greater London area, at pop-up stores in Shoreditch, online nationwide and in selected online vape stores. According to...
tobaccoreporter.com
Acceptance Period for Swedish Match Offer Expires Today
Shareholders of Swedish Match must decide today whether to tender their shares to Philip Morris International. In May, PMI bid about $16 billion for Swedish Match. Swedish Match’s board of directors recommended shareholders accept the offer, but some investors, including Elliott Management Corp., objected, saying the bid undervalues their firm.
tobaccoreporter.com
Indonesia: President Approves Tobacco Tax Hikes
Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo approved a plan to increase tobacco taxes by 10 percent in 2023 and 10 percent in 2024, reports Tempo. The objective is to reduce the number of underage smokers. “In today’s decision, the president has agreed to increase cigarette excise tax by 10...
tobaccoreporter.com
Sri Lanka Mulls Cigarette Price Increase
Sri Lanka may increase the price of cigarettes as part of its upcoming budget, according to the National Authority on Tobacco and Alcohol (NATA), reports Sri Lanka Mirror. A suggestions has also been put forward to ban the retail sale of single cigarettes in Sri Lanka. The objective of this proposal is to reduce the number of people who smoke.
tobaccoreporter.com
Activists Demand Removal of Cigarettes From Dutch Store Shelves
Antismoking activists have demanded the removal of all cigarettes from Dutch store shelves following a court ruling on emissions, reports Dutch News. On Nov. 4, judges in Rotterdam said there are “strong indications” that filter cigarettes on sale in the Netherlands may break EU limits on tar, nicotine and carbon monoxide.
tobaccoreporter.com
Smoking Prevalence Halved Since 2009
The smoking prevalence in Russia nearly halved between 2009 and 2021, reports Interfax,, citing Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. “Tobacco consumption among adults went down from 39.5 percent in 2009 to 20 percent in 2021,” Murashko told participants in a recent public health forum. The news comes as multinationals are...
