The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO