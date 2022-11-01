ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol facetimes Eloy Jimenez in his second day

Pedro Grifol is wasting no time implementing his agenda -- starting at the top with effective communication. On his second day on the job, the new White Sox manager paid a call to current outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The 25-year-old Jimenez was back home in the Dominican Republic when he answered, and was immediately greeted by Grifol with the nickname “Caballo,” Spanish for horse.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Gavin Lux, Victor González & More With Less Than 3 Years Of Service Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Team Roundup: Milwaukee Brewers

Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Milwaukee Brewers. 2022 Record: 86-76 Second Place, NL Central. Team ERA: 3.83 (12th in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager

The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
CHICAGO, IL
True Blue LA

2022 Dodgers in review: Chris Martin

The Dodgers got exactly what they wanted in Chris Martin, the best of the two major league additions they made at the trade deadline in 2022. The right-handed reliever was acquired from the Cubs on July 30 in exchange for utility man Zach McKinstry, and ended up one of a handful of trusted, high-leverage relievers for the Dodgers down the stretch.
LOS ANGELES, CA

