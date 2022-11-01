Read full article on original website
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol facetimes Eloy Jimenez in his second day
Pedro Grifol is wasting no time implementing his agenda -- starting at the top with effective communication. On his second day on the job, the new White Sox manager paid a call to current outfielder Eloy Jimenez. The 25-year-old Jimenez was back home in the Dominican Republic when he answered, and was immediately greeted by Grifol with the nickname “Caballo,” Spanish for horse.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Gavin Lux, Victor González & More With Less Than 3 Years Of Service Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
nbcsportsedge.com
MLB Team Roundup: Milwaukee Brewers
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Milwaukee Brewers. 2022 Record: 86-76 Second Place, NL Central. Team ERA: 3.83 (12th in...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
Simulated World Series: Yordan Alvarez's mammoth homer lifts Astros over Phillies in Game 4
A 500-foot first-inning blast from Yordan Alvarez set the tone and Cristian Javier outdueled Aaron Nola in Houston's 3-1 Sim Series win.
White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager
The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
FOCO Announces Astros Combined World Series No-Hitter Bobblehead
FOCO plans to celebrate the Houston Astros' combined no-hitter in Game 4 of the World Series.
Who is David Hensley, Houston Astros' World Series Game 5 Starting DH?
26-year-old rookie David Hensley will start at designated hitter Thursday night for the Houston Astros in game five of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. Here's all that you need to know about the Astros rookie.
NBC Sports
Could we see Ranger Suarez in Game 6? Can Phillies finally get to Framber Valdez?
The start in the Phillies' win-or-go-home Game 6 in Houston Saturday night goes to Zack Wheeler, but Ranger Suarez could find himself involved for the third time in this World Series if needed. Suarez appeared in relief in Game 1 and started Game 3 on short rest. He's pitched 5⅔...
True Blue LA
2022 Dodgers in review: Chris Martin
The Dodgers got exactly what they wanted in Chris Martin, the best of the two major league additions they made at the trade deadline in 2022. The right-handed reliever was acquired from the Cubs on July 30 in exchange for utility man Zach McKinstry, and ended up one of a handful of trusted, high-leverage relievers for the Dodgers down the stretch.
