Oakridge, OR

KCBY

North Fork Smith River Road closed due to landslide

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Public Works Department has closed North Fork Smith River Road on Hwy 48 due to a landslide Wednesday night. Douglas County Government says both lanes of travel are blocked with large boulders and other debris. Equipment has been sent to clear the debris, but it is not yet known how long the road will be closed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Crescent Ranger District Firefighters begin pile burning

CRESCENT, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service says that Crescent Ranger District firefighters plan to start pile burning. The districts fire specialists hope to accomplish 1,300 acres of pile burning during this fall and winter. According to the Forest Service, pile burn units are distributed across the district bordering near:
CRESCENT, OR
KCBY

Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

New Eugene park set for 2023 opening after delays

EUGENE, Ore. — Striker Field Park, located off Grand Cayman Drive in Eugene, has been in the works since late 2018 following the passing of a Parks and Recreation bond and levy that same year. Originally scheduled to open in fall of 2022, various supply chain issues, as well...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Newly renovated Sheldon Pool reopens after closure of more than a year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Sheldon Community Center has reopened its newly renovated pool in the Cal Young neighborhood in Eugene. The 55-year-old pool closed in late spring 2021 and recently reopened at the end of September with funding from a Parks and Recreation bond measure passed in the 2018 primary election.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Springfield Police hoping to evolve their drone team

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police are incorporating drones and more officers to assist in service calls, searching for suspects, or trying to find missing people. Patrol officer Tony Del Castillo says that if the community happens to spot the drones, they are specifically for crime and search operations. "There...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Man in custody after early morning standoff with police

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment on 1975 5th Street in Springfield late Tuesday night. Michael Glenn Bailey was wanted for a previous crime. Police say a patrol officer was in the area initially and visually identified Bailey, who...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Standoff between Springfield Police and wanted suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department's SWAT team was deployed to the area of 1975 5th Street due to standoff between a suspect and police. According to officials, a patrol officer who was in the area around 11:26 p.m., on November 1st, was alerted to the presence of multiple wanted suspects in the apartment complex.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KCBY

Festival of Bands makes its return to Autzen after two years

EUGENE, Ore. — The Ducks might be in Colorado Saturday, but Autzen will still host some fierce competition. After taking two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Marching Band's annual Festival of the Bands, a competition that hosts high school bands from all over the Pacific Northwest, will return.
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Eight local teams advance to OSAA Girls Soccer quarterfinals

EUGENE, Ore. — The OSAA girls soccer playoffs continued Wednesday and 14 local teams were in action. We now have eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. 6A: After beating Beaverton 1-0, #4 Sheldon will host #5 Tualatin in the quarterfinals. 5A: Three teams are moving on. #2 Thurston will...
EUGENE, OR

