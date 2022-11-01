Read full article on original website
Friday playoff roundup: Pike Road rallies to knock off Spanish Fort; Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa rolls
Anthony Rogers rushed for 176 yards and two TDs as Pike Road rallied to beat Spanish Fort 22-21 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Rogers finished with 23 carries and 229 yards. PIke Road quarterback Kaleb Foster rushed for 88 yards on 9 carries...
Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)
Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs
Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
Check out Friday night’s AHSAA, AISA first-round playoff scores
The first round of the 2022 high school football playoffs is in the books. Here are the statewide scores as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Check out next week’s AHSAA, AISA second-round playoff pairings
The first round of the state playoffs saw one reigning champ, Clay-Chalkville, fall out of contention. Here are the second-round pairings as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. AHSAA. CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS. Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1) Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2) Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1) Vestavia...
Center Point duo lead Eagles over Jackson-Olin in Class 6A
The Center Point duo of Troy Bruce and Jabari Collier did it again. Running back Bruce and quarterback Collier accounted for all three touchdowns and all but 44 of the Eagles’ total offense in the 26-8 victory over Jackson-Olin in the first round of Class 6A playoffs. Bruce ran...
Jackson-Olin looking to spring upset at Center Point to open 6A playoffs
Jackson-Olin will be looking to upset eighth-ranked Center Point on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A state football playoffs. The 4-6 Mustangs earned the third seed from Region 5 with a 3-3 record while Center Point lost just once in nine games, finishing second to Clay-Chalkville in Region 6.
Gardendale keeps 1st-round playoff win streak alive by beating Oxford
Gardendale fumbled the ball away on the game’s first offensive snap, and Oxford scored three plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Rockets quarterback Tyler Nelson took over from there. Nelson ran 21 times for 186 yards and scored on runs of 55 and 4 yards in the first...
Pelham beats Northridge for 1st playoff win since 2006
Pelham hadn’t won a playoff game since 2006, having suffered eight straight first-round losses. Quarterback Clayton Maines ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Panthers (6-5) to a 44-14 victory over Northridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday at Ned Bearden Stadium.
Parker stuns Class 6A defending champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6
Parker quarterback Malik Muhammad connected with Carl Pitts for a 55-yard scoring play and the Thundering Herd defense did the rest in the 7-6 Class 6A, Round 1 playoff upset of defending champion and second-ranked Clay-Chalkville. “I told the guys if you’re going to be the champs you got to...
Alabama practices getting ‘chippy’ as season opener approaches
It’s that time of year when the practice routine is getting old and Alabama’s basketball team just wants some outside competition. They’re to the point that, as coach Nate Oats said, practices are getting chippy. They’re ready for 7:30 p.m. CT Monday when reigning Big South conference...
Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones
Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
Round 1 Prep Picks: Check out 25 predictions for this week’s HS football playoffs
The 2022 Alabama high school football playoffs open Friday night. We couldn’t choose just 20 games this week so here are 25 statewide predictions in multiple classifications. All games are Friday night. CLASS 7A. Dothan (7-3) at Foley (7-3) Simone Eli: Dothan 33-28 Dennis Victory: Dothan 24-21 Randy Kennedy:...
Round 1: AHSAA playoffs begin for central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The playoffs have officially arrived in high school football as several schools across all regions look to bring home the blue map. The CBS 42 Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as the Mountain Brook Spartans (8-2) will host the Pinson Valley Indians (6-3). In 7A, the Hoover […]
ASWA Prep Rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams entering the 2022 playoffs?
There were no changes at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll of the 2022 season. The ASWA does not rank teams during the playoffs. The No. 1 teams entering the playoffs are Hoover (7A), Theodore (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician Academy (AISA).
Check out the Week 11 football Players of the Week balloting winners
Two of the AL.com high school football Player of the Week votes resulted in three-time winners and the other is a first-time selection from his school. Caden Creel of Fairhope won the vote for Coastal Player of the Week. Nic Strong of Randolph is the Huntsville Player of the Week. Creel and Strong had both been voted atop the polls twice before. The Hollis Wright Birmingham Player of the Week is Terrance Gaines of Mortimer Jordan.
Sideline Playoffs Week 1 Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pinson Valley at Mountain Brook - Game of the Week. Southside-Gadsden at Ramsay (Legion field)
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Anniston, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
‘Bigger than me’: UAB’s DeWayne McBride shuns accolades in favor of team success
The best view in the house is often perceived by the offensive line. Moving bodies and creating vast running lanes for a dominant rushing attack is the mantra for the big boys up front and there is no greater sight for them than seeing the backside of UAB running back DeWayne McBride.
