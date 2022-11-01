Two of the AL.com high school football Player of the Week votes resulted in three-time winners and the other is a first-time selection from his school. Caden Creel of Fairhope won the vote for Coastal Player of the Week. Nic Strong of Randolph is the Huntsville Player of the Week. Creel and Strong had both been voted atop the polls twice before. The Hollis Wright Birmingham Player of the Week is Terrance Gaines of Mortimer Jordan.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO