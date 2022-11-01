ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Five Football Teams From The Cutoff Make The Playoffs - Playoff Picture & Wrap-up For Week 11 - October 27 & 28, 2022 (Highlights, Standings, Pics & Videos)

HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs

Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Check out next week’s AHSAA, AISA second-round playoff pairings

The first round of the state playoffs saw one reigning champ, Clay-Chalkville, fall out of contention. Here are the second-round pairings as compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. AHSAA. CLASS 7A QUARTERFINALS. Dothan (8-3) at Auburn (10-1) Enterprise (8-3) at Central-Phenix City (9-2) Hewitt-Trussville (8-3) at Hoover (10-1) Vestavia...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Center Point duo lead Eagles over Jackson-Olin in Class 6A

The Center Point duo of Troy Bruce and Jabari Collier did it again. Running back Bruce and quarterback Collier accounted for all three touchdowns and all but 44 of the Eagles’ total offense in the 26-8 victory over Jackson-Olin in the first round of Class 6A playoffs. Bruce ran...
JACKSON, AL
AL.com

Pelham beats Northridge for 1st playoff win since 2006

Pelham hadn’t won a playoff game since 2006, having suffered eight straight first-round losses. Quarterback Clayton Maines ran for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Panthers (6-5) to a 44-14 victory over Northridge in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs on Friday at Ned Bearden Stadium.
PELHAM, AL
AL.com

Parker stuns Class 6A defending champion Clay-Chalkville 7-6

Parker quarterback Malik Muhammad connected with Carl Pitts for a 55-yard scoring play and the Thundering Herd defense did the rest in the 7-6 Class 6A, Round 1 playoff upset of defending champion and second-ranked Clay-Chalkville. “I told the guys if you’re going to be the champs you got to...
PINSON, AL
AL.com

Strong second half propels Hoover past Bob Jones

Braxton Urquhart had two interceptions and freshman quarterback Noah Schuback topped 200 passing yards as Hoover defeated Bob Jones 45-19 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs at the Hoover Met. The Bucs (10-1) led 14-7 at half and were nearly flawless in the second half, scoring on...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Round 1: AHSAA playoffs begin for central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The playoffs have officially arrived in high school football as several schools across all regions look to bring home the blue map. The CBS 42 Game of the Week is in the 6A Region as the Mountain Brook Spartans (8-2) will host the Pinson Valley Indians (6-3). In 7A, the Hoover […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

ASWA Prep Rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams entering the 2022 playoffs?

There were no changes at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll of the 2022 season. The ASWA does not rank teams during the playoffs. The No. 1 teams entering the playoffs are Hoover (7A), Theodore (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician Academy (AISA).
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Check out the Week 11 football Players of the Week balloting winners

Two of the AL.com high school football Player of the Week votes resulted in three-time winners and the other is a first-time selection from his school. Caden Creel of Fairhope won the vote for Coastal Player of the Week. Nic Strong of Randolph is the Huntsville Player of the Week. Creel and Strong had both been voted atop the polls twice before. The Hollis Wright Birmingham Player of the Week is Terrance Gaines of Mortimer Jordan.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
High School Football PRO

Anniston, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

