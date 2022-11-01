Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Saraland’s super sophomores lead Spartans past Wetumpka in Class 6A
Saraland sophomore Ryan Williams ran for two touchdowns, caught two touchdown passes and almost threw for a touchdown. The near-miss on what was supposed to be a double-pass from Williams to Santae McWilliams turned out to be the most spectacular play in a 48-14 victory over Wetumpka that showcased all of the Spartans’ explosive playmakers.
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Streaking T.R. Miller ready for early test in Alabama high school football playoffs
BREWTON, Ala. -- The high school football playoffs get underway in Alabama Friday night. T.R. Miller enters as a region champion and riding an eight-game winning streak. But the challenges begin early. The Tigers were galvanized in severe tests in the first four weeks of the season, including a one-point...
Mobile Christian advances in 3A playoffs by handing Houston Academy 1st loss
Mobile Christian used a balanced attack and got a big special teams play to knock off previously undefeated Houston Academy 30-3 on the road Friday night at Northcutt Field in Dothan in a Class 3A first-round playoff game. The Leopards, now 4-7 after forfeiting four games due to an eligibility...
Saraland, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tyler Flakes, Auburn outlast Fairhope in Class 7A playoffs
Tyler Flakes ran for 120 yards and 3 TDs as No. 4 Auburn pulled away to beat No. 8 Fairhope 35-17 in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday. The Tigers (10-1) will host Region 3 rival Dothan in the quarterfinals next week. The Wolves defeated Foley 42-28 on Friday night.
TRM No. 6 in final ASWA football poll
T.R. Miller is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s final football poll, which was released Wednesday. The Tigers defeated rival W.S. Neal 29-0 on Oct. 28, and host Montgomery Academy this Friday night in the first round of the state playoffs. The full...
Mobile school board member speaks out about football game fight as district remains silent
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — One week ago, a brawl between Murphy and Blount High School football players took place after their post-game handshakes. After many attempts to get a comment from Mobile County Public Schools, a frustrated school board member is now speaking out. In a video circulating social media, students are seen swinging helmets, […]
ASWA Prep Rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams entering the 2022 playoffs?
There were no changes at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll of the 2022 season. The ASWA does not rank teams during the playoffs. The No. 1 teams entering the playoffs are Hoover (7A), Theodore (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician Academy (AISA).
Philip Roebling’s emotional return and other key boys basketball storylines for 2022
The 2022-2023 high school basketball season can officially kick off Thursday across the state of Alabama. No one is happier to be back on the sideline than Theodore coach Philip Roebling. When Roebling’s Bobcats lost to rival Baker in the Class 7A boys regional final last February, the veteran coach...
Jackson-Olin looking to spring upset at Center Point to open 6A playoffs
Jackson-Olin will be looking to upset eighth-ranked Center Point on Friday in the opening round of the Class 6A state football playoffs. The 4-6 Mustangs earned the third seed from Region 5 with a 3-3 record while Center Point lost just once in nine games, finishing second to Clay-Chalkville in Region 6.
Gulf Shores, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Center Point duo lead Eagles over Jackson-Olin in Class 6A
The Center Point duo of Troy Bruce and Jabari Collier did it again. Running back Bruce and quarterback Collier accounted for all three touchdowns and all but 44 of the Eagles’ total offense in the 26-8 victory over Jackson-Olin in the first round of Class 6A playoffs. Bruce ran...
Theodore stays undefeated by beating Sidney Lanier
Three Brayden Jenkins touchdown runs and a stout defense propelled Class 6A, No. 1-ranked Theodore to a 35-20 home victory over Sidney Lanier in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs at C.A. Douglas Field on Friday night. Jenkins’ touchdown runs covered 1, 13, and 10 yards, and he...
Bayside Academy 2022 6A volleyball champions
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Bayside Academy volleyball team are the 2022 6A state champions. This marks school’s 21st state volleyball championship title. The champions stopped by the FOX10 News Studios. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon talked with the team and their coach on their big accomplishment. --- Download the...
Tornado count from Saturday storms up to 9 in south Alabama
At least nine tornadoes hit southwest Alabama during a round of severe weather last Saturday, Oct. 29. The National Weather Service in Mobile added two more tornadoes to the count recently after initially confirming seven twisters. The two additional storms were both in Baldwin County. Both were EF-0s on the...
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
Alabama Media Group shifts to all-digital, will stop publishing newspapers in 2023
Alabama Media Group will shift to all-digital delivery, ending publication in 2023 of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Sunday, February 26, 2023. Subscribers will continue to receive The Lede, a 7-day-a-week e-edition that reports on each city.
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
2022 Baldwin County Parade of Homes
Get an up close look at beautiful homes in our area! The Baldwin County Home Builders Association is hosting the 2022 Parade of Homes November 5-6, 2022. This year’s parade is featuring 25 homes in Baldwin County. The 2022 Showcase Home was built by Pickering Building and Renovations, LLC and is located in the North Hills at Fairhope subdivision. The featured homes are located from Spanish Fort to Orange Beach. For parade maps and information go to www.bchba.com or pick up a magazine at any parade home.
