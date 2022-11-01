Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
wpde.com
Joe Cunningham talks abortion, school safety and guns with ABC News 4 ahead of election
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — ABC News 4 is going beyond the podium and sitting down with candidates one more time before Election Day. On Thursday are speaking with Joe Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for South Carolina governor. His responses will be available here later Thursday. In our newscast,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina voter guide for 2022 November election
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As Election Day approaches, WYFF News 4 wants to make sure voters are informed and ready when they get to the polls or if they are voting early. Below you will find a variety of information as you get ready to cast your vote. This guide...
WJCL
Gov. McMaster requests Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina following Hurricane Ian
S.C. — Hurricane Ian relief may soon be on the way for South Carolina. Yesterday, Governor McMaster requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration to assist in state and local recovery efforts. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA determined 17 homes were destroyed, 232 experienced major damage, and...
lonelyplanet.com
Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina
Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
Confederate flag along I-85 replaced with SC state flag
The Confederate flag flying alongside I-85 in Spartanburg County was taken down Wednesday.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
These are the largest Powerball wins in South Carolina history
After no one claimed the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, Powerball players now have a shot at winning an estimated $1 billion on Halloween.
WYFF4.com
Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
Here’s an overview of county-specific ballot items in the Midlands
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Across the Midlands, there are plenty of county-specific ballot items voters need to be familiar with. This includes penny taxes, new forms of county government, and school board bond referendums--- all topics voters in the Midlands are deciding on and will be deciding on come Election Day.
4 charged in South Carolina in coronavirus relief fraud ring
Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their roles in a multi-million dollar coronavirus aid fraud scheme involving nearly one hundred people from across the nation, the United States Department of Justice said.
WXII 12
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
countyenews.com
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia
The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
PhillyBite
5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina
South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
WITN
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of dollars worth of THC gummies and snacks that were hidden by counterfeited brands were taken off North Carolina store shelves around the state. Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force worked with local authorities and other...
wpde.com
'It's been tough': SC law enforcement leaders talk recruitment struggles as crime surges
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Filling open jobs continues to be a challenge in several industries across the state. But, that issue is putting safety at risk when it comes to having enough police officers on the job. Some law enforcement agencies are missing almost a quarter of their...
Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health leaders say cases of the flu and other respiratory diseases are currently surging higher than normal. During a Tuesday briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said this year’s flu season is peaking much earlier than in years past. In fact, they said […]
FOX Carolina
Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happen again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
Comments / 0