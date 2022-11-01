ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

lonelyplanet.com

Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
WYFF4.com

Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
COLUMBIA, SC
countyenews.com

USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
COLUMBIA, SC
PhillyBite

5 Best Barbecue Joints in South Carolina

South Carolina- SC takes its barbecue seriously. While the state boasts many excellent barbecue joints, each region has its definition of classic southern cuisine. Here are a few must-visit barbecue spots across the state. They feature everything from Carolina-style ribs to brisket, sausage, and chicken. Rodney Scott’s BBQ In Charleston...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health leaders say cases of the flu and other respiratory diseases are currently surging higher than normal. During a Tuesday briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said this year’s flu season is peaking much earlier than in years past. In fact, they said […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happen again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE

