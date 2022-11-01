Read full article on original website
Football: No. 16 Union City defeats Westfield in the North 1, Group 5 semifinals
Mark Boyd ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns to lead second-seeded Union City, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 20-14 over third-seeded Westfield in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 tournament, in Union City. After a scoreless first quarter Boyd...
Football: Hammonton Blue Devils exercise demons, defeat Shawnee in SJG4 semifinals
Top-seeded Hammonton was able to survive an early barrage from fourth-seeded Shawnee and defeat its playoff nemesis 27-16 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Hammonton. Prior to the win, Hammonton was 0-3 against Shawnee in the postseason since 2017. Shawnee (6-5) was able...
Football: Blocked punt leads Gloucester to victory over Haddonfield in CJG2 semifinals
A blocked punt made all the difference as third-seeded Gloucester upended second-seeded Haddonfield 14-13 in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 2 playoffs in Haddonfield. Trailing 13-7 going into the fourth, Gloucester (8-2) came up with the big-time block and returned it for a touchdown to take...
Backup QB leads Seneca football into 2nd sectional final in school history
When Seneca High School starting QB Brayden Davis suffered an injury on an unsuccesful fourth-down run in the third quarter of Friday’s NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 semifinal against Highland, Golden Eagle running back Zac Fearon gave backup QB Colin Walsh a message. “I told him don’t be...
Football: Rutherford’s offense dominates early in North 1, Group 2 semis win over Dumont
Van Weber threw three touchdown passes as top-seeded Rutherford rolled to a 39-13 victory over fourth-seeded Dumont in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 playoffs in Rutherford. Rutherford (10-0) entered the game with one of the most potent offenses in North Jersey (averaging 38.7...
Roselle Catholic’s star-studded boys basketball squad ranked No. 1 nationally
Roselle Catholic ended the 2021-22 season ranked No. 1 in New Jersey for the third time in eight years after defeating Camden in overtime in the final NJSIAA Tournament of Champions last March. The Lions’ status as a team to fear has broadened substantially in the last seven months, and...
Football: Ground game leads No. 20 Mainland past Long Branch in CJG4 semifinals
Stephen Ordille ran for three touchdowns to power third-seeded Mainland, No 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 34-20 win against seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland (9-1) will play top-seeded Middletown South for the championship next...
Football: Ridgewood honors Chuck Johnson with pregame tribute for 300th win (WATCH)
While it may not have been as ‘standard’ as he would have hoped, Ridgewood co-head coach Chuck Johnson picked up his 300 and 301st career wins with last week’s forfeit victories over Montclair. One overruled the Maroons’ 17-10 loss to the Mounties in Week 7 of the...
Football: Millville overcomes rough start to down Jackson Memorial in SJG4 semis
Three players accounted for three touchdowns each as second-seeded Millville defeated third-seeded Jackson Memorial, 34-16, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Millville. Millville (8-2) advances to play top-seeded Hammonton for the sectional champion next week. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scores from Jacob Zamot...
NJSIAA Football: Updated playoff brackets after Week 2 games, 2022
The first day of the semifinal round for public schools and the first round for Non-Public schools of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football public schools state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following those rounds of...
Football: Calhoun paces Donovan Catholic past Hudson Catholic in Non-Public A 1st rd.
Najee Calhoun ran for two touchdowns to help lift seventh-seeded Donovan Catholic to a 27-20 overtime win over 10th-seeded Hudson Catholic in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public Group A playoffs in Toms River. Donovan Catholic will next visit second-seeded Bergen Catholic in the quarterfinal next Saturday. Bergen...
Previews and picks for all 16 boys soccer sectional tournament finals
The public sectional finals will take place on Saturday, and 16 teams will take the next step towards the state finals next weekend. Below are our in-depth previews and picks for each sectional final. SECTIONAL FINAL PREVIEWS. North 1, Group 1. 5-Wallington at 2-Waldwick | PREVIEW. North 1, Group 2.
No. 3 Kingsway ends No. 15 Eastern’s 23-year field hockey title streak in SJG4 quarters
The Eastern Vikings field hockey team gave it a good run. In an NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinal, Kingsway ended Eastern’s unchallenged 23-year reign over New Jersey high school field hockey with a 7-0 win. Top-seeded Kingsway will host fourth-seeded Washington Township on Monday in the semifinal round.
Newest Montclair Immaculate boys basketball star TJ Robinson commits to Louisville
Montclair Immaculate guard TJ Robinson said he unloaded a good deal of worry from his mind and the heavy weight of expectation off his shoulders when he issued a verbal commitment earlier this week to Louisville. But not all the junior’s body parts are at peace over that decision.
Football: Dugan delivers 5 TDs in Westwood over Jefferson in North 1, Group 2 semis
Jack Dugan ran in five touchdowns in the second half as second-seeded Westwood downed sixth-seeded Jefferson, 40-3, in the semifinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 state playoffs in Washington Township. Westwood (10-0) will play at top-seeded Rutherford in the final round next Friday at...
Football: Mountain Lakes moves on, tops Waldwick in N1G1 semis
Second-seeded Mountain Lakes edged third-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park, 27-21, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 playoffs in Mountain Lakes. The Lakers (9-1) will host fourth-seeded Brearley in the sectional final next week. To get to the championship, Mountain Lakes also beat seventh-seeded Boonton, 35-10....
Football: Turney takes St. Augustine over St. John Vianney in Non-Public A 1st Round
Sophomore Julian Turney scored three touchdowns as eighth-seeded St. Augustine rolled to a 45-0 victory over ninth-seeded St. John Vianney in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Non-Public A state playoffs in Richland. St. Augustine (6-4) will play top-seeded Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in the quarterfinal round next...
Football: No. 9 Camden defeats Cedar Creek in Central, Group 3 semifinals
Second-seeded Camden, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, opened up an 18-point lead at halftime on its way to a 25-0 win over sixth-seeded Cedar Creek in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Camden. Deante Ruffin opened the scoring with a touchdown run...
HS Football: Adair, No. 7 Delsea never take foot off pedal in SJ3 semifinal win
There have been times this season when the Delsea football team hasn’t practiced up to its standards, yet simply proved to be more talented than the opposition and came away with victorious on game day. Leading into their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 3 semifinal, the Crusaders were laser-focused...
Kingsway’s big play offense outguns Cherokee in S.J. Group 5 football semifinal
Matching Kingsway big play for big play is a losing strategy. The Dragons can put a playmaker in almost every spot on a football field. Cherokee found that out the hard way as Kingsway won its NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 semifinal 41-14 on Friday. The No. 2 seed, Kingsway will make a return trip to top-seed Toms River North for the sectional final. Last year, the Dragons won 21-14.
