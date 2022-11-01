ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Millville overcomes rough start to down Jackson Memorial in SJG4 semis

Three players accounted for three touchdowns each as second-seeded Millville defeated third-seeded Jackson Memorial, 34-16, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Millville. Millville (8-2) advances to play top-seeded Hammonton for the sectional champion next week. Lotzeir Brooks caught two scores from Jacob Zamot...
MILLVILLE, NJ
Previews and picks for all 16 boys soccer sectional tournament finals

The public sectional finals will take place on Saturday, and 16 teams will take the next step towards the state finals next weekend. Below are our in-depth previews and picks for each sectional final. SECTIONAL FINAL PREVIEWS. North 1, Group 1. 5-Wallington at 2-Waldwick | PREVIEW. North 1, Group 2.
Football: Mountain Lakes moves on, tops Waldwick in N1G1 semis

Second-seeded Mountain Lakes edged third-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park, 27-21, in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 playoffs in Mountain Lakes. The Lakers (9-1) will host fourth-seeded Brearley in the sectional final next week. To get to the championship, Mountain Lakes also beat seventh-seeded Boonton, 35-10....
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Kingsway’s big play offense outguns Cherokee in S.J. Group 5 football semifinal

Matching Kingsway big play for big play is a losing strategy. The Dragons can put a playmaker in almost every spot on a football field. Cherokee found that out the hard way as Kingsway won its NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 semifinal 41-14 on Friday. The No. 2 seed, Kingsway will make a return trip to top-seed Toms River North for the sectional final. Last year, the Dragons won 21-14.
