Louisiana Pecan Festival returns to Colfax
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The 54th annual Louisiana Pecan Festival returned to Colfax on Friday, Nov. 5, and continues through the weekend. Since 1969, Colfax has been the host of the festival, highlighting one of Louisiana’s crops - pecans. Over the decades, the festival has grown and now up to 75,000 people travel from near and far to attend.
Alexandria Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services Host Graduation Ceremony
The Alexandria Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants. GEO Reentry Program Manager Quintell Turner says Deon Thomas was the first to enroll and complete the program. Deon Thomas says he is honored to be the first graduate of the GEO Reentry Program.
Brothers from Acadiana charged with contractor fraud
Two brothers from Acadiana have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office (LPSO).
USPS Suspends Service In Louisiana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Two Louisiana inmates accused of first-degree rape
Two Louisiana women have been re-booked for the alleged rape of a fellow inmate.
MISSING TEEN: Janiya Turner of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Janiya Turner, 15. She is described as being approximately 5’6” and weighs about 170 pounds. She has been missing approximately two days and was last seen in the vicinity of England Drive near Loblolly Lane.
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
Pineville man admits to human trafficking for brownie business
Darnell Fulton admitted he forced children to bake and sell his brownies, and to transporting them to sell them for sex.
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
‘DYING INSIDE’: CHAOS AND CRUELTY IN LOUISIANA JUVENILE DETENTION
An article in the New York Times published Oct. 30, 2022, goes in-depth into the operations of Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish. Read it by clicking the link above. Natchitoches Parish youth are routinely sent to Ware since they are the closest juvenile detention center in the state.
Arraignment set for Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors will have his first court appearance next month. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, is scheduled for...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
CRIME PART THREE: Ware Detention Center
Chief Nikeo Collins shares a response to concerned citizens regarding recent criminal activity and explains the background that has led us to the current state of crime in the City of Natchitoches. WARE DETENTION CENTER. If you are not aware due to funding cutbacks throughout the State there are a...
Opelousas family pleas for those responsible of family member murder to come forward
In a press conference, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon says says surveillance video in the area of the shooting allowed investigators to identify the suspects. Also thanking the community for their help.
Training for Law Enforcement and Prosecutors on Non-fatal Strangulation
The Louisiana Department of Justice sponsored a seminar on how to successfully handle and investigate strangulation cases from report to close. ABC 31 News Joel Massey tells us what the training was all about. Trainer and former law enforcement officer Justin Boardman said, “So strangulation when it happens in intimate...
RPSO arrests man with alleged pattern of stalking women in the Tioga area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in connection to a stalking investigation. According to RPSO, deputies responded on Oct. 21 to Alpine Drive in Tioga in reference to a report of stalking. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim and they stated that an unknown female knocked on their door asking if they would come outside and speak to a person she identified as Luther.
Motorcyclist Killed in Concordia Parish Crash
Concordia Parish – On November 3, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Roundtree Road at Moose Lodge Road. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Kenneth Daniel-Michael Brown of Natchez, MS. The initial investigation revealed that a 2022 Honda...
Several vehicles burglarized overnight in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - DeRidder police say several vehicles were burglarized near the airport and on the west side of the city overnight. Authorities are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or believes something was stolen from their vehicle overnight to make a report with the DeRidder Police Department.
Natchitoches police searching for shooting suspect
The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. The mayor discussed public safety, the economy, the city’s budget, and technology. Legal or illegal: Shreveport campaign sign ordinance explained. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. Did you know there are city ordinances in place meant to...
St. Landry Parish District Attorney: Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering His Girlfriend
Three years ago, Alana Michelle Zuccaro went missing from Pineville on March 20th. Within two weeks her body was found off Highway 103 after investigators acted on a tip to find a body in the town of Washington.
