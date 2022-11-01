Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
Sarah Waring: We all need to honor our health care heroes
No matter the hospital or health care or service center, the stories of courageous, dedicated, exhausted and overextended health care workers were front of mind. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah Waring: We all need to honor our health care heroes.
The Deeper Dig: Vermont wasn’t always a safe haven for reproductive rights
The Vermont Women’s Health Center, founded 50 years ago, was the first place in the state to provide legal, elective abortion. It survived a ballot referendum, a fire and an onslaught of out-of-state protesters. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: Vermont wasn’t always a safe haven for reproductive rights.
WCAX
Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers
Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to...
WCAX
Vermont colleges growing cannabis education programs
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. NVU, Castleton, and Vermont Technical College offer a 12-credit cannabis studies program. It’s been around since...
Julie Wasserman: What’s wrong with VT health care system and why it’s getting worse
Vermont has sidelined issues of affordability, price, avoidable hospital care, emergency room overutilization, and the importance of enhanced community-based services. Read the story on VTDigger here: Julie Wasserman: What’s wrong with VT health care system and why it’s getting worse.
VTDigger
Shifting to EV? Time your charge with PowerShift
Waterbury Center, VT – Customers served by Vermont Public Power Supply (VPPSA) member utilities have another reason to consider driving electric – a free FLO X5 level 2 charger and a $500 dollar rebate to assist with charger installation costs. This limited-time offer is available on a first-come,...
With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections
The cost of heating fuel is soaring, and the issue has pervaded local elections this cycle. Read the story on VTDigger here: With the clean heat standard on candidates’ minds, fuel industry and environmental orgs pour money into local elections.
In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney
Democrat Charity Clark has eight years of experience working in the Attorney General’s Office. Her Republican opponent Mike Tagliavia isn’t an attorney and says he’s not a “career politician.” Read the story on VTDigger here: In the race for Vermont’s attorney general, only one candidate is an attorney.
heneyrealtors.com
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Central Vermont
The holiday season is upon us. Everyone is making their lists and checking them twice. Local restaurateurs, inns, and hotels are putting the final touches on their holiday menus and lodging packages. There are quite a number of excellent restaurants to enjoy in Central Vermont throughout the year. Many of these popular restaurants have offered Thanksgiving day meals in years past. We wait with anticipation to peruse their holiday menus for 2022 when they are posted.
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
Vermont officials investigating bear attack
This is the second bear attack reported in Vermont this year.
VTDigger
Accessible Web receives a Spirit of the ADA Award for 2022
On October 24th, the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities in the State of Vermont presented Accessible Web with the Spirit of the ADA Award. The Spirit of the ADA Award rewards individuals and businesses who reflect the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act in employment practices. These practices include: accessibility, recruiting, training, and retaining people with disabilities as an overall employment strategy.
WCAX
Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch
Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to move forward with CityPlace. Updated: 14 hours ago. Burlington City Council votes unanimously to...
Aging Vermonters Who Can’t Find New Housing Are Part of the State’s Real Estate ‘Gridlock’
Stanley Kimball, 73, has lived in the same house in Bennington for 19 years. Since his daughter and granddaughter moved out about four years ago, Kimball has been maintaining the three-bedroom abode and the grounds on his own: He plows the snow, shampoos the rugs and mows the lawn. Kimball lamented that he recently spent two whole days raking leaves.
WCAX
Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VTDigger
Darn Tough sock sale is canceled for third year in a row
The Covid pandemic is still leaving its mark on one of Vermont’s most beloved and well-attended events: the Darn Tough sock sale. The yearly two-weekend event has been postponed for the third year in row, said Courtney Laggner, the iconic company’s brand and community marketing manager. “It’s of...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices high but stable
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
Comments / 1