Vermont State

VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Day in the life: Vermont’s substitute teachers

Vermont is receiving $25.4M to help heat up an energy assistance program. A Vermont food shelf is working to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. New Director of Racial Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging to be announced in Burlington. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mayor Miro Weinberger is scheduled to...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont colleges growing cannabis education programs

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Retail cannabis has only been legal in Vermont for a month, but the cannabis industry has been preparing for years. That includes a program in the Vermont State College System. NVU, Castleton, and Vermont Technical College offer a 12-credit cannabis studies program. It’s been around since...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Shifting to EV? Time your charge with PowerShift

Waterbury Center, VT – Customers served by Vermont Public Power Supply (VPPSA) member utilities have another reason to consider driving electric – a free FLO X5 level 2 charger and a $500 dollar rebate to assist with charger installation costs. This limited-time offer is available on a first-come,...
VERMONT STATE
heneyrealtors.com

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Central Vermont

The holiday season is upon us. Everyone is making their lists and checking them twice. Local restaurateurs, inns, and hotels are putting the final touches on their holiday menus and lodging packages. There are quite a number of excellent restaurants to enjoy in Central Vermont throughout the year. Many of these popular restaurants have offered Thanksgiving day meals in years past. We wait with anticipation to peruse their holiday menus for 2022 when they are posted.
VERMONT STATE
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Accessible Web receives a Spirit of the ADA Award for 2022

On October 24th, the Governor’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities in the State of Vermont presented Accessible Web with the Spirit of the ADA Award. The Spirit of the ADA Award rewards individuals and businesses who reflect the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act in employment practices. These practices include: accessibility, recruiting, training, and retaining people with disabilities as an overall employment strategy.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Community meeting to keep trucks out of the Notch

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont health insurance portal offering additional subsidies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you buy your health insurance through the Vermont Health Connect, this week marks the beginning of open enrollment, and officials say there are big savings. The Inflation Reduction Act will expand subsidies through 2025. The average Vermonter is expected to save $500 a month. Over...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition

Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont

Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Darn Tough sock sale is canceled for third year in a row

The Covid pandemic is still leaving its mark on one of Vermont’s most beloved and well-attended events: the Darn Tough sock sale. The yearly two-weekend event has been postponed for the third year in row, said Courtney Laggner, the iconic company’s brand and community marketing manager. “It’s of...
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices high but stable

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont rose 9 cents since last week to $3.90 per gallon. They're up 27 cents from last month and up 50 cents from this time last year. The lowest price in Vermont was $3.35/g in Brattleboro and the highest price was $4.19 in West Burke.
BURLINGTON, VT

