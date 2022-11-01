Read full article on original website
Related
WRGB
Albany Police Athletic League programs show encouraging signs for residents of Pine Hills
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany Police Athletic League has long been known as an organization that allows Police Officers the opportunity to connect Youth with recreation. Allie Robert, PAL Program manager, said, "We have a variety of different affordable programs, not just for the kids of Pine Hills but throughout the city of Albany."
WRGB
A federal grant will help Saratoga Springs build and staff a third fire station
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — To increase public safety efforts, the Spa City is investing time and money into a third fire station on the eastern plateau. The cost of construction and training staff will be covered by a FEMA grant aimed at supporting fire departments and emergency services.
WRGB
Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
WRGB
What does Pine Hills look like, 1 month after deadly shooting & increased violence fears?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday morning, I was able to speak with Mayor Sheehan on what had been done to improve safety and security in the neighborhood. She spoke of how the police involvement has been a big factor in addressing concerns "We've seen a tremendous response from both our recreation departments, our police, and our other recreation partners", says Sheehan.
WRGB
Governor candidate Howie Hawkins brings Green Party platform to Albany appearance
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Meanwhile there is a third party candidate in the New York governor's race who may sound familiar if you follow politics. Howie Hawkins will be on the Green Party line. Hawkins spoke in Albany Friday night at the Social Justice Center on Central Avenue. The...
WRGB
The Festival of Nations celebrates diversity in downtown Albany this weekend
Sunday, November 6th is the 50th Annual Festival of Nations in downtown Albany. The event celebrates cultural diversity with a Parade of Nationals, native dances and crafts, food and entertainment from around the world. Event Chair Manoj Ajmera says roughly 20 countries will be represented this year. Doors open at...
WRGB
Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
WRGB
State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
WRGB
Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ
The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
WRGB
Assembly Minority task force hosts school safety forum in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (WRGB) — Parents, educators, and law enforcement in Saratoga County offered feedback Wednesday night on what can be done to improve school safety and security. The Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety & Security hosted the forum at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public. It comes at...
WRGB
Toys for Toga working with Death Wish Coffee to help those in need
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The Toys For Toga drive and fundraiser is back for its 10th consecutive year. The program collects gifts and money for kids in need within Satatoga County for the holiday season. Now through December 4th, organizers are asking the public to donate a new...
WRGB
"Field of Dreams" Fall Fling supports Boys and Girls Clubs of Schenectady
SCOTIA, NY (WRGB) — A big fundraiser for a local Boys and Girls Club --- happening Friday night at Glen Sanders Mansion in Scotia. The theme of the night -- "If you build it, they will come." That, of course, is a famous line from "Field of Dreams," and...
WRGB
Cohoes woman accused of using forged COVID vaccine card for job requirement
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes woman has surrendered to state police, accused possessing a forged COVID vaccination card. According to State Police, Troopers opened an investigation after the New York State Department of Health reported forged COVID vaccination cards being distributed via Facebook. 36-year-old Krystal S. Barton is...
WRGB
Lockout lifted at Albany High, police find report of knife unfounded
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Albany School District, the high school went on lock out starting, just before 10:30 AM. They reported that the lock out was due to a report of a person with a knife outside the building. Police say the investigation revealed that juveniles...
WRGB
Man accused in knifepoint robbery at a Wilton pharmacy
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A 32-year-old South Glens Falls man was charged, accused stealing prescription drugs at knifepoint. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Eric J. Mcintosh is accused of entering the Rite Aid on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton and stealing over $3,000 in prescription medication from the pharmacy.
WRGB
Hochul campaign trail heads to the Capital Region in final stretch before Election Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado gathered with Capital Region Democrats on Wednesday in a final stretch in their campaign trail to get votes ahead of Election Day. In her rally speech she defended her stance on gun laws, targeting Republicans, accusing them...
WRGB
Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
WRGB
Traffic Alert: Glenville's Freeman's Bridge Road to close for rail crossing repairs
GLENVILLE, NY (WRGB) — A major traffic headache could be coming to Glenville later this month. Town officials are trying to get the word out that one of the town‘s busiest roads will be closed to allow for rail road repairs. For years, the rugged rail crossings on...
WRGB
Hudson Police warning Honda owners after rash of catalytic converter thefts
HUDSON, NY (WRGB) — Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore is warning residents after a series of catalytic converter thefts in the city. In a post on Facebook, Chief Moore says the thefts were on West Court Street, the John L. Edwards parking lot off State Street, Worth Avenue, and Green Street.
WRGB
Arrest made after two dogs found muzzled, restrained in a parked car
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police have arrested an Albany resident on an animal cruelty charge. Police say they found two muzzled dogs in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked on Crown Terrace. Police are also saying that urine and dog feces were found in the back seat and that the dogs were restrained to the head rest with no food or water.
Comments / 0