ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Albany school board selects interim replacement for retiring superintendent

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) - The City School District of Albany will have a new leader at its helm after current Superintendent Kaweeda Adams retired in January. The school board has appointed John Yagielski to lead the district, on an interim basis, while the board embarks on a thorough process of finding the district's next permanent superintendent.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

What does Pine Hills look like, 1 month after deadly shooting & increased violence fears?

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday morning, I was able to speak with Mayor Sheehan on what had been done to improve safety and security in the neighborhood. She spoke of how the police involvement has been a big factor in addressing concerns "We've seen a tremendous response from both our recreation departments, our police, and our other recreation partners", says Sheehan.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

The Festival of Nations celebrates diversity in downtown Albany this weekend

Sunday, November 6th is the 50th Annual Festival of Nations in downtown Albany. The event celebrates cultural diversity with a Parade of Nationals, native dances and crafts, food and entertainment from around the world. Event Chair Manoj Ajmera says roughly 20 countries will be represented this year. Doors open at...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Schenectady Police get virtual reality de-escalation system

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — State funding is bringing a new tool to the Schenectady Police Department. This is the new "VRPD" system. It's a virtual reality de-escalation training tool, developed by Catapult Games, in partnership with the department. Police trainees get to experience real-world situations in a safe, digital...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

State Liquor Authority suspends license of Empire Lounge

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) summarily suspended the license of The Empire Lounge, LLC, doing business as “The Empire Lounge,” at 443 5th Avenue in Troy Friday. The suspension was ordered by Chairman Vincent Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan, and Commissioner Greeley Ford at a special meeting of the Full Board on November 4, 2022. Effective immediately, no alcohol may be sold or consumed on the premises.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York opens new space in Latham HQ

The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York celebrated the opening of a brand new space at its headquarters in Latham. The food bank relies on 16,000 volunteers each year to sort and repack donated food. For years they've worked in various spots throughout the Latham warehouse, or at some...
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Cohoes woman accused of using forged COVID vaccine card for job requirement

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes woman has surrendered to state police, accused possessing a forged COVID vaccination card. According to State Police, Troopers opened an investigation after the New York State Department of Health reported forged COVID vaccination cards being distributed via Facebook. 36-year-old Krystal S. Barton is...
COHOES, NY
WRGB

Man accused in knifepoint robbery at a Wilton pharmacy

WILTON, NY (WRGB) — A 32-year-old South Glens Falls man was charged, accused stealing prescription drugs at knifepoint. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office, Eric J. Mcintosh is accused of entering the Rite Aid on Route 50 in the Town of Wilton and stealing over $3,000 in prescription medication from the pharmacy.
WILTON, NY
WRGB

Food pantries feeling the sting of inflation as the holidays near

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As inflation takes its toll on Americans and the economy, many are wondering what this holiday season will look like. "Holiday season is just an extension of the need growth we are seeing overall; our pantry, in particular, is up sixty-three percent of visits since the start of the year" says Thomas Schofield of the Schenectady Inner City Ministries.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Arrest made after two dogs found muzzled, restrained in a parked car

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany police have arrested an Albany resident on an animal cruelty charge. Police say they found two muzzled dogs in the back seat of a vehicle that was parked on Crown Terrace. Police are also saying that urine and dog feces were found in the back seat and that the dogs were restrained to the head rest with no food or water.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy