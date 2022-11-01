With a brimming lineup of new original series and those with seasonal returns, November is gearing up to be another month where streaming shows offer plenty of fare. From Netflix’s highly anticipated premiere of “Wednesday,” based on The Addams Family character starring Jenny Ortega, to Chris Hemsworth’s National Geographic exploratory special “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth,” airing on Disney+, the new month will see a range of programs that incorporate adventure, crime, comedy, feel-good moments and more.More from WWDEmmys 2022: Inside the Parties & Behind the ScenesRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 PremiereA Closer Look at the Beauty...

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO