Matt Sims
3d ago
One wants stop putting kids in prison for pot possession and keep kids safe at school! The other wants to be in the next trump cabinet. Hello people? We don’t need bigger prisons ! We need bigger SS and more Medicare and medicaide not tax cuts for the rich again!
Howdy Steele
3d ago
He's got my vote.. Kelly and the Biden administration has just about left many Americans in the hole.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Friday, November 4, 2022
KCK Abortion Clinic that Opened Days After Roe Decision Fell is Inundated. KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/KNS) — A Kansas abortion clinic that was among the first in the country to open after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade has been inundated with patients. Some drive 10 hours or more to get there, coming from Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and even Louisiana. But that's only if they can get an appointment. Planned Parenthood clinics in the state, including this newest one, are only able to take about 10% to 15% of the patients seeking abortions. Kansas is one of the few states in the region still providing abortions in the wake of the court's ruling. (Read more from the Kansas News Service.)
KCTV 5
Kansas Voter Guide: What’s on the 2022 midterm ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Nov. 8 midterm election is fast-approaching. Below are the statewide races of significance for Kansas City-area Kansas voters:. Republican incumbent Sen. Jerry Moran, who has represented Kansas in the U.S. Senate since 2011, is running against Democrat Mark Holland and Libertarian David Graham. U.S....
Kansas Public Radio
Davids and Adkins Focus on Abortion and Inflation in Kansas 3rd District Congressional Race
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KNS) – Amanda Adkins says inflation is dragging the U.S. economy downhill fast, and she wants to tell every voter in the 3rd Congressional District that their Kansas congresswoman, Sharice Davids, is part of the reason gas and groceries cost so much. “People are suffering now,”...
Kansas Public Radio
More Women Head to Kansas Clinics and More Kansans Getting Abortion Pills from Overseas in Post-Roe Era
WICHITA, Kan. (KNS) — In August alone, hundreds more women sought abortions in Kansas than before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and many nearby states banned the procedure. That represents one of the most significant increases in abortion numbers in the country, reflecting the deep-red state’s...
kggfradio.com
Dems Not Hiding Attempts To Split Kansas Gubernatorial Vote.
There have been Kansas news reports this week about “American Center” a Democrat front group that shares an office with Perkins Coie, the controversial Washing DC law firm used by Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election. Former President of the Kansas Senate, Susan Wagle says the American Center has been sending mail pieces and buying radio ads attacking Republican nominee, Derek Schmidt. Wagle says the ads also build up and benefit Sen. Dennis Pyle, the independent candidate on the ballot.
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
KCTV 5
What Amendment 1 ballot issue could mean for Kansas voters
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Amendment 1 question on the Kansas ballot could shift some power dynamics between the legislative and executive branches of government. The amendment, also called the “Legislative Veto or Suspension of Executive Agency Regulations Amendment,” would allow the state’s house and senate to overturn certain actions or policies implemented by the governor or state regulatory agencies.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
KSN News/Emerson poll shows slim margins in two Kansas races
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has a 3% lead against Republican candidate Derek Schmidt.
Six of the most notable, egregious and ridiculous Kansas campaign ads for the midterm election
We can nearly see the finish line, folks. On Tuesday, voters will head to the polls in Kansas and across the nation to cast ballots in midterm elections. While we twiddle our thumbs (or cast advance ballots), let’s take a look at some of this season’s most notable, egregious or ridiculous campaign spots. This roundup […] The post Six of the most notable, egregious and ridiculous Kansas campaign ads for the midterm election appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansans split on issues, except medical marijuana
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The majority of Kansans want to legalize medical marijuana, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey. The survey found the majority of voters, 61%, support the proposed bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state of Kansas, while only 25% of voters oppose the bill. Fourteen percent of voters had no […]
9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
Democrats outraise Republicans in top Kansas races
Kansas's latest campaign finance reports show that Democrats in top statewide races have outraised their Republican challengers by wide margins.
Kansas 3rd District one of the most competitive races in US: Congressman
Democrat Sharice Davids beat Republican Amanda Adkins in 2020, but Kansas 3rd District has drastically changed since then due to redistricting.
Democrats boost third-party candidate in KS Gov. race to knock Republican nominee, GOP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)— New political ads in Kansas are making waves on and off the air. A radio ad paid for by American Center, an organization based in Washington D.C., is supporting Independent gubernatorial candidate Dennis Pyle. Kansas Republicans say the group is tied to a Democratic law firm in D.C., Perkins Coie. Mike Kuckelman, Kansas […]
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
KSN News/Emerson poll shows 50% of Kansans would vote for Trump
In the latest KSN News/Emerson College/The Hill poll, 50.4% of Kansans polled said they would vote for former President Donald Trump instead of President Joe Biden if the 2024 election were held today.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Mayor Quinton Lucas Opposes Amendment 4, Which Would Require 25% Minimum Funding for KCPD
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)
kcur.org
Missouri's Amendment 4 boils down to one core question: Who should control KCPD?
Across Missouri, voters will weigh in on Amendment 4 next Tuesday. The measure would allow the state to require more funding for the Kansas City Police Department. The constitutional amendment doesn’t specifically mention Kansas City — it would allow the Missouri Legislature to require increased minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of commissioners before Dec. 31, 2026, to ensure additional resources to serve the community.
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Oct. 31, 2022, about texts to Kansas voters, The Associated Press erroneously reported when mail ballots must arrive in county election offices to be counted. It is Nov. 14, the Monday after Election Day, and not Nov. 11, because that is the federal Veterans Day holiday.
