WOWT
High school football playoff quarterfinals
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only four teams are still alive in each class following quarterfinal games Friday night across the state. Gretna backed up its win in late September with another one in the postseason and Creighton Prep beat Elkhorn South on the road. Bellevue West vs. Gretna. Creighton Prep...
WOWT
Athlete of the Week: Cornerstone Christian’s Ashton Hughes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cornerstone Christian won it’s first cross country state championship and Ashton Hughes delivered for his team like never before. Ashton ran a personal best (17:02) in the Class D race to lead his team across the finish line, a performance they needed to make school history, to win the title.
WOWT
State quarterfinal volleyball in Class A, B and C1
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s semifinals are set in the state’s biggest class. Papillion-La Vista South will see their cross town rival one more time in a Class A semifinal. Papillion-La Vista beat Lincoln East in four sets, the Titans beat Marian in three sets. In the bottom of the bracket Millard West came back to force a fifth set against Lincoln Southwest after losing the first two, but the Silver Hawks won in that fifth and final set. They will play Westside in the other semifinal Friday, the Warriors beat Gretna in four sets.
WOWT
Omaha woman dies in crash near Auburn
AUBURN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman died following a crash near Auburn, Nebraska. Officials say an SUV crossed the center line on Highway 75 and collided head-on with a black Jeep on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the SUV, Anne Reynolds, died at the scene. The other driver was...
WOWT
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and Military Expo have been postponed. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Thursday that Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade and accompanying military expo would be on Saturday, Nov. 5. However, due to expected rain and snow, the...
WOWT
Thomas Rhett tour stops to include Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thomas Rhett will be performing in Omaha in May. The singer-songwriter announced his 2023 Home Team Tour, hitting 40 cities next summer. He will perform at CHI Health Center arena on May 18. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 11, at ThomasRhett.com; with Citi presale...
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Officer memorial finds stable home
Rainy and cooler Friday ahead of snow chances Saturday AM. City of Lincoln welcomes new fire engines and ambulance. New vehicles increase firefighter safety and enhance response times. Large grassfire near Beatrice. Crews were on the scene of a large grassfire in southeast Nebraska overnight.
WOWT
NSP trooper held without bond
Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their burn bans. Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder.
WOWT
Election 2022: Omaha groups say student voters will show up to vote next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In 2014 if you asked a young, eligible voter on UNO’s campus if they cast a ballot, there’s a good chance they would’ve said no. But things are changing. In the 2014 midterms, one in four eligible UNO students voted. In 2018 that...
WOWT
$200M investment bringing more meat, poultry industry to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More competition is coming to the meat and poultry industry and that should be good news for your wallet. United States Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack paid a visit to Omaha on Wednesday. He announced more than $200 million in grants and loans will help small and mid-sized meat processing plants expand.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to 18 months after pit bull dies from neglect
Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their burn bans. Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder.
WOWT
Omaha officer’s memorial at Horsemen’s Park finds a stable home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heroes are remembered in different ways. An Omaha police officer who died unexpectedly several years ago had a unique memorial made in his honor but the tribute stood in the way of progress. A tribute to Officer Torrey Gully stood tall for several years near an...
WOWT
BREAKING: New charges against former Nebraska trooper
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads 'no contest' in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year.
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild today before a strong cold front tonight
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll get to enjoy one more mild day today before a strong cold front barrels through tonight. That means even with the mostly cloudy skies today we’ll be able to reach the mid 70s for one more day. One more day of the noteworthy...
WOWT
Omaha appoints new city prosecutor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse has appointed a new city prosecutor. Kevin Slimp, who has served as a deputy prosecutor in several counties around Nebraska and has experience working in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, will head Omaha City Prosecutor’s office. “Kevin is an...
WOWT
Omaha L Street ramp to US-75 North to temporarily close
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A highway ramp will be closed for 10 days. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, starting Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m., until Nov. 17, the L Street ramp to Highway 75 northbound will be closed. The closure is for asphalt overlay work.
WOWT
Man tells Omaha Police he was attacked by a group of men
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting. Officers got in contact with a 60-year-old man who said he was attacked by three unknown men when going to an apartment near 60th & NW Radial Hwy. It’s reported the man ran away and was...
WOWT
City of Lincoln welcomes new fire engines and ambulance
Rainy and cooler Friday ahead of snow chances Saturday AM. Crews were on the scene of a large grassfire in southeast Nebraska overnight. 6 News On Your Side: Officer memorial finds stable home. Heroes are remembered in different ways.
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska suspect in four murders appears in court
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Omaha man pleads 'no contest' in crash deaths of 2 women, unborn child. An Omaha man faces up to 43 years in prison in connection with a deadly drunk driving crash earlier this year.
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler, rain and snow behind our latest front
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest cold front has moved though Thursday night bringing increasing rain chances and cooler temperatures behind it. A few scattered shower and storms are possible mainly until midnight with drier conditions overnight until early Friday AM. From there rain chances pick up and rain will be the main impact on and off Friday.
