Hanover, NH

Addison Independent

The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Barre to host veterans parade Saturday

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Boy Scouts are getting ahead of the holiday and celebrating veterans Saturday. Scouting units from across the state, first responders, and the Vermont Guard are set to take part in Barre’s Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade. Organizers say the event is the only one...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli

ROYALTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws

A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Matilda

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a loving kitty who appreciates a good head rub, meet Matilda!. She is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Matilda.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Hoopcats down Middlebury in exhibition

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team maybe got a stiffer challenge from Middlebury than they were expecting, but the Cats eventually pulled away for a 79-62 exhibition win Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. T.J. Hurley led the way for Vermont with 21 points, 17 coming in...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

White Mountains Community College Breaks Ground on Advanced Technology Building

White Mountains Community College (WMCC) broke ground on its new Advanced Technology Building at its Littleton Academic Center on Sept. 14 with support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar. Students, faculty, community members, and dignitaries including Gov. Chris Sununu, gathered to celebrate breaking groound on the 10,000-square-foot building, which will house...
LITTLETON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Bear attack in Windham County

STRATTON — A bear attack was reported in Stratton yesterday. Vermont Fish and Wildlife say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the attack. The victim was later discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, state wildlife officials say. No more information has been released by Vermont...
WINDHAM COUNTY, VT
montpelierbridge.org

A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont

Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont ski swap season underway

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
RICHMOND, VT
WCAX

‘Holidays Without Hunger’ campaign underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden has launched its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, an effort to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. The group is asking people to donate money, saying that a $25 donation will feed a family of four. They say every day they help seniors, families, children, people with disabilities, those without a home, and new American families.
CHITTENDEN, VT
WCAX

Lebanon welcomes new fire chief

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local farms, food groups gear up for Thanksgiving push

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The USDA reports more than six million turkeys died as a result of the bird flu this year, driving up the cost of turkeys nationwide. But as we approach Thanksgiving who will that hit hardest?. Local turkeys at Maple Wind Farm in Richmond made out healthy...
RICHMOND, VT
nhmagazine.com

Get Into the Holiday Spirit With the Gingerbread House Festival

Founded in 1952, the New Hampshire Home Builders Association unites all those involved in the building of a Granite State home — from actual builders and kitchen remodelers to bankers and insurance brokers. And for the first time this December, they’ll come together to build edible lodgings with a holiday twist.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Saint Johnsbury church vandalized

SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hate-motivated crime at a Saint Johnsbury church. Police on Wednesday said the Pleasant Street Baptist Church on Pleasant Street was vandalized when someone spray painted a large pentagram and “Saten” on the back of the building. Police say it’s...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont

Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
WOODSTOCK, VT
WMUR.com

Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm

WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
WEARE, NH

