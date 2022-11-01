Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
The Lewis & Parini wedding: A match made in Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY — When Phoebe Lewis and Leo Parini crossed paths at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in 2015, neither of them knew they would be married in the same New England town seven summers later. Lewis was working the MNFF as an associate producer and Parini was a junior...
WCAX
Barre to host veterans parade Saturday
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Boy Scouts are getting ahead of the holiday and celebrating veterans Saturday. Scouting units from across the state, first responders, and the Vermont Guard are set to take part in Barre’s Scouting Salute to Veterans Parade. Organizers say the event is the only one...
WCAX
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
Like races across the country, rising costs are among the issues that are front and center in the race for New Hampshire’s next governor. Burlington mayor appoints new racial equity director. Updated: 3 hours ago. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Thursday announced the appointment of the next director of the...
Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws
A resolution that passed in Woodstock and a similar one coming before the Burlington City Council call on the state to repeal a law barring towns from creating their own gun regulations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont towns seek local control over gun laws.
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Matilda
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a loving kitty who appreciates a good head rub, meet Matilda!. She is at the Humane Society of Chittenden County waiting for her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Matilda.
WCAX
Hoopcats down Middlebury in exhibition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team maybe got a stiffer challenge from Middlebury than they were expecting, but the Cats eventually pulled away for a 79-62 exhibition win Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. T.J. Hurley led the way for Vermont with 21 points, 17 coming in...
businessnhmagazine.com
White Mountains Community College Breaks Ground on Advanced Technology Building
White Mountains Community College (WMCC) broke ground on its new Advanced Technology Building at its Littleton Academic Center on Sept. 14 with support from Milton CAT and Caterpillar. Students, faculty, community members, and dignitaries including Gov. Chris Sununu, gathered to celebrate breaking groound on the 10,000-square-foot building, which will house...
newportdispatch.com
Bear attack in Windham County
STRATTON — A bear attack was reported in Stratton yesterday. Vermont Fish and Wildlife say the victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries following the attack. The victim was later discharged from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, state wildlife officials say. No more information has been released by Vermont...
montpelierbridge.org
A Perfect Storm: Homelessness in Central Vermont
Homeless shelters across the nation are reporting a surge in people seeking help, and central Vermont is no exception, according to Rick DeAngelis, co-executive director of the Good Samaritan Haven, who gave a talk to about 60 at the Montpelier Senior Activity Center last week. During his presentation, “A Perfect...
WCAX
Vermont ski swap season underway
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s still a bit of time before the snowflakes start to fall in the Green Mountains, making it the perfect time to grab some new, or lightly used skis and other equipment to enjoy with winter fun. Vermont, with its reputation for skiing and eco-friendly...
WCAX
‘Holidays Without Hunger’ campaign underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Feeding Chittenden has launched its “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign, an effort to ensure no one goes hungry during the holidays. The group is asking people to donate money, saying that a $25 donation will feed a family of four. They say every day they help seniors, families, children, people with disabilities, those without a home, and new American families.
WCAX
Lebanon welcomes new fire chief
The period after a stroke and be scary and confusing for both victims and their families. New wind turbine pilot project launched on BTV parking garage roof. The Burlington International Airport parking garage isn’t just for cars anymore, it’s now part of the city’s renewable energy transformation.
WCAX
Local farms, food groups gear up for Thanksgiving push
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The USDA reports more than six million turkeys died as a result of the bird flu this year, driving up the cost of turkeys nationwide. But as we approach Thanksgiving who will that hit hardest?. Local turkeys at Maple Wind Farm in Richmond made out healthy...
nhmagazine.com
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With the Gingerbread House Festival
Founded in 1952, the New Hampshire Home Builders Association unites all those involved in the building of a Granite State home — from actual builders and kitchen remodelers to bankers and insurance brokers. And for the first time this December, they’ll come together to build edible lodgings with a holiday twist.
WCAX
Saint Johnsbury church vandalized
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a hate-motivated crime at a Saint Johnsbury church. Police on Wednesday said the Pleasant Street Baptist Church on Pleasant Street was vandalized when someone spray painted a large pentagram and “Saten” on the back of the building. Police say it’s...
WMUR.com
Dartmouth College officials say there is tuberculosis case in school community
HANOVER, N.H. — Someone in the Dartmouth College community has an active case of tuberculosis, school officials wrote in a note to the community on Tuesday. The patient is receiving medical treatment and support and is isolating, according to Mark Reed, the director of Dartmouth College Health Service. Reed...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Hillside Estate in Vermont
Bird watching, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, trail running, maple tapping, skating, hiking, basketball, and Ping-Pong: These are just a handful of the activities awaiting the next owner of Star Hill Farm. This 183-acre estate is nestled in the hills of South Woodstock, Vermont, and offers an array of amenities, all in one picture-perfect package.
Pittsford man sentenced to a year in prison for drug trafficking
During a search of Chandler's truck, around 600 bags of fentanyl were seized in addition to other drugs.
WMUR.com
Pregnant cow shot, killed on Weare farm
WEARE, N.H. — A family in Weare is asking for answers after a pregnant cow was shot and killed on their farm. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the cow, who was named Cookie, was shot on Sunday at some point from early morning to midday. "She was...
