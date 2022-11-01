Read full article on original website
Former correctional officer says Alabama prison staffing shortage has reached critical point
Former Alabama correctional officer Stacy Lee George talked for more than an hour today outside the Alabama Department of Corrections offices, describing what he said is a crisis in the prison system caused by severe staff shortages that put inmates, officers, and the public at risk. George, 53, who ran...
Judge sets hearing on whether details of attempted execution of Alan Miller should remain secret
A judge set a hearing for next week to hear arguments on whether the state should be allowed to file certain information under a protective order in the case of Alabama Death Row inmate Alan Eugene Miller. The order from U.S. Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr. for the Middle District...
Former Alabama corrections officer accepted bribes to smuggle drugs, phones into prison
A former Alabama prison corrections officer has been charged federally with one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity for smuggling cell phones and other contraband into William Donaldson Correctional Facility in exchange for pay. Wilson Brian Clemons,...
Florida’s voter fraud arrests are scaring away formerly incarcerated voters
This article was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system. Sign up for their newsletters, and follow them on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. For years, Derrick Oliver has traveled across the state of Alabama helping register formerly incarcerated people to...
Former Alabama correctional officer calls for ‘National Guard, State Troopers to come in right now’
Stacy Lee George, a former candidate for governor who said he resigned Oct. 26 after working at a north Alabama prison for more than 13 years, said the public needs to know how dangerous conditions are in the prison. George, 53, said he resigned from his job at Limestone Correctional...
Tarrant council to vote on rehiring fire chief once accused of pulling gun on Black Atlanta realtor after charges dismissed
The Tarrant City Council will vote Monday whether to reinstate the city’s fire chief who was fired in 2021 after he was charged with pulling a gun an Atlanta realtor. All charges against Jason Rickels in Georgia were dropped by the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office. A resolution...
Alabama paroles bureau to begin mental health, addiction treatment at former Perry County prison
Alabama plans to begin offering mental health and substance abuse treatment programs for parolees at a renovated former private prison in Perry County before the end of the year. The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is entering a $5.2 million, two-year contract with GEO Reentry Services to staff the...
Yolanda Flowers calls for week of fasting, prayer before Alabama 2022 election
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Yolanda Flowers announced she and her team will be fasting and praying for a week leading up to Alabama’s midterm elections. Flowers made the announcement on Twitter Nov. 3 and encouraged voters to join her. She and her team will fast from midnight to noon from Nov. 1 to election day, Nov. 8, according to the graphic Flowers shared.
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets
Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
Alabama student athletes asked about last period: ‘Unnecessary and invasive,’ doctor says
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Student-athletes in Alabama have to report information about their periods on physical evaluation forms in order to play a sport. The question is one of 17 on the standard Alabama High School...
Dollar General faces another $2.7 million in fines over safety issues in Alabama stores
Federal inspectors issued more than $2.7 million in fines yesterday over safety violations at Dollar General stores in Clay, Odenville, Town Creek and Dothan, along with stores in Georgia and Florida. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the fines less than a month after...
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa
A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama
A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?
More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Hoover man, 62, charged with murder after body found in fresh grave in northern Jefferson County
A second person has been arrested after a missing California man’s body was found in a fresh grave in Jefferson County last month. William Vaughan McKnight, 62, is charged with murder and abuse of corpse in the death of 31-year-old Zachery Steed Coats of Wildomar, Calif. Christal Elaine Skelton,...
Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects
The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
Georgia grabs commitment from one of Alabama’s top players in the Class of 2024
Reigning national champion Georgia grabbed a commitment from one of Alabama’s top juniors on Friday. Chilton County linebacker Demarcus Riddick committed to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound Riddick finished the season with 109 tackles, including 19 for a loss, and 7 sacks. He also had 11...
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million
The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
How the University of Alabama could make reading optional
This is an opinion column. I’m not saying this is how the University of Alabama – my alma mater – decided to push a plan that would let some students get by without taking even one history, literature or foreign language class, or more than one writing-intensive course.
