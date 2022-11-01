ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette, AL

AL.com

Yolanda Flowers calls for week of fasting, prayer before Alabama 2022 election

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Yolanda Flowers announced she and her team will be fasting and praying for a week leading up to Alabama’s midterm elections. Flowers made the announcement on Twitter Nov. 3 and encouraged voters to join her. She and her team will fast from midnight to noon from Nov. 1 to election day, Nov. 8, according to the graphic Flowers shared.
ALABAMA STATE
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot has Alabama residents crossing state lines for tickets

Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
ALABAMA STATE
Teen charged in shooting that started with bar fight in Tuscaloosa

A teen has been charged following a fight at a Tuscaloosa bar that led to another female being shot. The teen, whose name and age are not being released, is charged as an adult with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and certain persons prohibited from possessing a pistol, said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama

A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
Election 2022: How many registered voters live in Alabama?

More than 102,000 Alabama residents have registered to vote since June, according to data obtained by AL.com from the secretary of state’s office. Voters registering for the first time and those renewing inactive registration statuses have averaged 20,449 each month since June. Comparatively, newly registered voters totaled 14,288 in January of 2022, and 13,609 in January of 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Amendment 6 allows cities to spend existing tax on pay-as-you-go projects

The sponsor of the bill that became Statewide Amendment 6 on ballots across Alabama next Tuesday said the legislation came at the request of the city of Huntsville. Amendment 6 would allow cities that already collect a special ad valorem tax to use that money for pay-as-you-go public projects. It would repeal a restriction in the state Constitution that says cities can spend money from the tax only to pay bonds or other debt service on projects.
ALABAMA STATE
Birmingham Racing Commission distributes more than $4 million

The Birmingham Racing Commission, the regulatory organization that oversees the Birmingham Race Course Casino, this week distributed more than $4 million in funding to Jefferson County and Shelby County charities, schools, hospitals, fire departments and municipalities as required by law based on percentages of revenue. The City of Birmingham received...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
