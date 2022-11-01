Read full article on original website
Police identify teen, suspect in Nestor murder-suicide
San Diego Police said at this point in the investigation, they don't know what the motive was for the shooting.
San Diego Police pursuit ends in crash in Encanto, driver's arrest
A police pursuit that began in San Diego’s Paradise Hills area ended in a crash in Encanto and the driver’s arrest.
Man sentenced for Logan Heights house fire that killed parents, sister
Wilber Romero, 29, pleaded guilty last month to second-degree murder charges for the Oct. 13, 2019, deaths of his father, his mother, and his 21-year-old sister, Iris Romero.
Coast News
Sheriff investigates stabbing at Encinitas party near candidate’s home
ENCINITAS — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an Oct. 29 stabbing that occurred outside of an Encinitas home — where a candidate for a local school board race is believed to have hosted a party — and whether alcohol was illegally provided to minors.
Driver dies when car crashes into ditch
A man died Thursday night when the car he was driving crashed into a ditch in Vista, authorities said.
Husband Pleads Guilty in Fatal Stabbing of Rhona Fantone at Lemon Grove Home
A man who fatally stabbed his wife at the couple’s Lemon Grove home pleaded guilty this week to a second-degree murder count. Jay Barcelon, 32, was arrested and charged for the 2021, slaying of Rhona Fantone, 30, at their home on Dain Court. Deputies responded to the home at...
onscene.tv
Men Arrested Wearing Stolen SDSO Uniforms & Gear | San Diego
11.02.2022 | 2:30 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers conducted a traffic stop on a green Mercedes with Arizona plates covered in fake bullet hole stickers for an equipment violation (covered license plate). The driver was wearing a ballistic vest and SD Sheriff’s Jacket with an employee’s name on...
Driver killed in fiery car crash in Vista
Moments after a Honda Civic crashed into a riverbed, the vehicle burst into flames with the driver trapped inside.
kusi.com
Names released for two teens shot and killed in Natl. City
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Authorities released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot three days before Halloween after a seasonal party in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
43-Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point at 3.30 p.m. According to the authorities, a grey Ford truck swerved and weaved and drove down an embankment. The Ford then crashed into a metal guaurdrail on the csnter divider.
NBC San Diego
As Police Search for Road Rage Suspect, Dia de Los Muertos Fundraiser Remembers Slain Loved One
One week after a Chula Vista man was shot and killed in broad daylight, police are still looking for a suspect, and the victim’s family, who started a fundraiser after his death, is pleading for witnesses to come forward. Eddie Villasenor, 38, was pronounced dead at a local hospital...
Police ID teens who were fatally shot in National City
National City Police identified the two teens who were gunned down late Friday night on 17th Street.
CHP: San Ysidro man ejected, killed in crash on SR-15 near City Heights
A San Ysidro man is dead and traffic was shut down following a car crash in the southbound lane of State Route 15 Thursday afternoon.
Teen Girl, Boy Fatally Shot Near House Party in National City ID’d
Authorities Tuesday released the names of two teenagers who were fatally shot last week in a South Bay neighborhood. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found Gillian Aguilera, 16, and 18-year-old Edwin Barrera mortally wounded in the 1800 block of East 17th Street in National City shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to police.
Delivery driver turned dognapper arraigned in court
A woman suspected of taking a dog from an Encinitas home while working as a delivery driver was arraigned in court Wednesday, according to the Superior Court of California's Public Affairs Office.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego police arrest 2 men with law enforcement style gear, uniforms
The alleged deputy impersonators appeared to be asleep while officers conducted the search. They were cited for narcotics and impersonating an officer and released.
Carlsbad police arrest man suspected of possessing stolen car
A man was arrested Monday in North County on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and a felony warrant, the Carlsbad Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
Married Couple, 3rd Victim Killed in Mission Beach Head-On Crash Are ID'd
The three people killed Saturday in Mission Beach in a head-on crash were identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office. Andrew Paul Small, 62, was driving a Ford EcoSport at a little after 3 p.m. with his wife, 70-year-old Mary Elizabeth Small, in the front passenger seat when, for some reason, Andrew slumped over the steering wheel while traveling at a high rate of speed and veered into the oncoming lane, according to the M.E.'s office. The couple were both San Diego residents.
Man found dead in car stopped on Mission Valley freeway ramp
A person was found dead inside a vehicle stopped on a Mission Valley freeway connector, authorities reported Wednesday.
String of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex
A string of storage break-ins at Mission Valley luxury apartment complex; break-ins date back to early October.
