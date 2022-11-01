Read full article on original website
electrek.co
This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world
The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
We Road-Tested the Best Electric Bikes on the Market. Here Are Our 15 Favorites.
Recently, the global ebike market was forecasted to explode from $25 billion in 2020 to around $48 billion by 2028, doubling the value it was predicted to reach before the pandemic. People are looking to add more outdoor exercise to their lifestyle habits while also hopefully decreasing automobiles from their daily commute. Beyond the the clear health benefits, a recent study revealed the expense of owning an electric bike (e.g., charging, tune-ups, tires, etc.) to be just over $300 per year. Annual car maintenance costs more than eight times that amount. But the range of ebike options is simply overwhelming, with...
Watch: Meet the Model A, the First Flying Car That Actually Drives Like a Car and Flies Like a Helicopter
Alef’s electric Model A, priced at around $300,000, will be the only road-certified flying car that can do vertical takeoff and landings like electric-powered eVTOLs, including the Joby S4, Lilium Jet and Vertical Aerospace VX4. Santa Clara, California-based Alef recently introduced its two-passenger Model A, saying it would be on “pre-sale” for a deposit of $1,500 in the first quarter of next year. The company says the first deliveries will happen in the fourth quarter of 2025. Besides its retro-futuristic look (thanks to Hirash Razaghi who has designed Jaguars and Bugattis) the Model A is different from other flying cars entering...
The World's First G82 BMW M4 Pickup Looks Wild
Say hello to the M4Maloo, or M4LOO, if you prefer. This is a G82 BMW M4 that has had half of its body cut away to create a pickup (or ute) and is the first such creation on this platform. The work was carried out by DinMann, whose owner originally intended to create a pickup version of the preceding F82 M4 but was worried that people would assume the build was based on a salvaged vehicle. So instead, a brand new G82 was acquired in April, and the cutting and fabrication began a short while later. It's now on display at the Stek stand at SEMA 2022.
How did truck clock up 2,000 miles while it was at garage? Motorist is left baffled after vehicle comes back from repair centre with dents and a higher mileage
A company manager was left furious when his pick-up truck returned from being repaired with an extra 2,000 miles on the clock and hundreds of pounds of damage. Phil Chatburn’s Nissan Navara had travelled the equivalent of a journey to Istanbul or two thirds of the way to New York during an unexpected five-month spell at the garage.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Photographer who shocked people with ant face pic shares more photos that stun: ‘Looking for unseen angle’
Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas shared his work and inspiration with Fox News Digital after his submission to Nikon's Small World microscopy contest of an ant's face went viral.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
RideApart
Recall: Nearly 200,000 Harley Touring Models Could Have Brake Light Issue
On October 21, 2022, Harley-Davidson issued a safety recall for 199,419 different 2019 through 2022 Trike and CVO Trike and 2020 through 2022 Touring and CVO Touring motorcycles. The fault involves a software issue that determines when the rear brake lights on these bikes are illuminated. In certain cases, the...
torquenews.com
Should You Consider a Catalytic Converter Delete?
Catalytic converter deletes are sometimes recommended as a solution to more than one problem with a car. Is this really ok despite what some popular mechanics and many forum commenters have to say about it? Plus see how a cat delete is done and what it did for a Miata.
Best gravel bike shoes 2022 - The best options for fast off road riding
A guide to choosing the best gravel bike shoes for mixed surface and gravel riding
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
The best cheap electric bike deals available in 2022
Cheap electric bikes are ever-improving as demand increases, but you don't need to wait until Black Friday to find e-bike deals
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
Digital Trends
Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today
If you need a laptop, complete with a webcam, at an unbelievable price, then we’ve got what you’re looking for. Or, more specifically, Walmart does. The 15.6-inch version of the Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook is on sale for only $139. That’s $30 off the $169 price it typically sells for. It’s really hard to imagine the price being any lower than this. Also, as this is from Walmart, we’re never quite sure exactly when the deal will end, so it’s best to act now.
Road & Track
This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console
Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
Kevin Hart Unveils Dark Knight Buick Grand National With Cadillac V6 Power
Buick's electrified future is now set in stone, with models like the Electra arriving in a few short years. But that doesn't mean we can't celebrate the brand's past. Kevin Hart clearly hasn't, but that's to be expected from the well-known gearhead. At SEMA 2022, Kevin unveiled his latest one-of-a-kind build in collaboration with MagnaFlow. It's a custom Buick Grand National he dubbed "The Dark Knight."
