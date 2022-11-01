Gerald Malloy, the Republican nominee for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump. "I am grateful for the support of our former president, and I look forward to working with him and other talented leaders to put our country back on track, stop rising inflation, bring new jobs to Vermont, and restore the American dream," Malloy said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

VERMONT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO