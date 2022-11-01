ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Comments / 0

Related
VTDigger

Republican US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy endorsed by Donald Trump

Gerald Malloy, the Republican nominee for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump. "I am grateful for the support of our former president, and I look forward to working with him and other talented leaders to put our country back on track, stop rising inflation, bring new jobs to Vermont, and restore the American dream," Malloy said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

For secretary of state, Vermonters’ options are a top-hatted conspiracy theorist and a veteran lawmaker

Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas aims to combat voter cynicism and disengagement, while Republican H. Brooke Paige argues that officials have not sufficiently answered questions about the integrity of the country’s elections. Read the story on VTDigger here: For secretary of state, Vermonters’ options are a top-hatted conspiracy theorist and a veteran lawmaker.
VERMONT STATE
AFP

Florida bans gender treatments for minors

Florida's medical boards on Friday voted for a rule that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment or surgeries to patients under the age of 18, media reports said. The decision by Florida's boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine will not apply to patients who have already started one of those treatments.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy