Read full article on original website
Related
A Democratic ‘underdog’ takes on 2-term Republican incumbent in redrawn St. Albans City House district
Democrat Lauren Dees-Erickson said she was compelled to run for office after redistricting placed her in a single-member district represented by a Republican, Rep. Casey Toof. Read the story on VTDigger here: A Democratic ‘underdog’ takes on 2-term Republican incumbent in redrawn St. Albans City House district.
Republican US Senate candidate Gerald Malloy endorsed by Donald Trump
Gerald Malloy, the Republican nominee for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, announced Thursday that he has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump. "I am grateful for the support of our former president, and I look forward to working with him and other talented leaders to put our country back on track, stop rising inflation, bring new jobs to Vermont, and restore the American dream," Malloy said in a statement Thursday afternoon.
For secretary of state, Vermonters’ options are a top-hatted conspiracy theorist and a veteran lawmaker
Democrat Sarah Copeland Hanzas aims to combat voter cynicism and disengagement, while Republican H. Brooke Paige argues that officials have not sufficiently answered questions about the integrity of the country’s elections. Read the story on VTDigger here: For secretary of state, Vermonters’ options are a top-hatted conspiracy theorist and a veteran lawmaker.
Proposed redevelopment of former Bennington High School is exempt from Act 250
Town officials have voted to commit $2 million in federal coronavirus aid to converting the former school to offices, recreation space and housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposed redevelopment of former Bennington High School is exempt from Act 250 .
VTDigger
Curb Resource Collection provides Chittenden County a new model for residential waste hauling
By offering a pay-by-the-bag model for landfill-bound waste and including compost and recycling standard with all plans, Curb provides their community members an incentive to reduce their landfill footprint. November 2, 2022 – WILLISTON, VT. Curb Resource Collection, a residential waste hauling company based in Williston, Vermont, is on a...
Florida bans gender treatments for minors
Florida's medical boards on Friday voted for a rule that will ban doctors from providing gender-affirming treatment or surgeries to patients under the age of 18, media reports said. The decision by Florida's boards of medicine and osteopathic medicine will not apply to patients who have already started one of those treatments.
Liam Madden’s former GOP rival calls for his withdrawal over campaign donation scheme
In the days after he admitted live on the radio to funneling campaign contributions through family members, including his toddler son, Republican nominee for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House Liam Madden equated news coverage of his confession to a “farce” and “Democrat propaganda.”. But...
State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference
“It’s all of us working together, pulling in the same direction so that we can identify the problems before they blossom,” Gov. Phil Scott said at the Governor’s School Safety Conference on Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: State officials, educators and law enforcement tackle school safety at governor’s conference.
Vermont Conversation: Reclaiming the outdoors and finding Black joy
When Rue Mapp goes for a hike, she does more than smell flowers and enjoy vistas. She breaks barriers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Reclaiming the outdoors and finding Black joy.
Comments / 0