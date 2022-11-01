Read full article on original website
Midlothian’s Free Concerts At Community Park Are A Big Hit
MIDLOTHIAN – The last of the “Autumn Beats” music series in Midlothian will be this Saturday featuring the band Forever Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. Held at Midlothian Community Park Amphitheater, the concert is free, and food is available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.
DeSoto hosts online event for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
DESOTO – DeSoto and Mayor Rachel Proctor recently hosted an online event to highlight National Disability Employment Awareness Month. The conversation centered around the importance of giving residents with disabilities opportunities for employment and in life. At the October 18 City Council meeting, a proclamation was presented and read...
Regional CARE Team Officially Launches Website to Help Duncanville Residents, Families Combat Crises
The Regional CARE Team website is live and ready to help residents during times of crisis. The website provides CARE Team Member contact information, an at-risk citizen registry, crime victim resources, and crises line resources. This organization is a multi-disciplinary group that provides community behavioral health support and resources to...
Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth Opens Nov. 10
Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF)opens in Fort Worth Nov. 10 and runs through Nov. 12. Two films with local connections will screen at LSFF this year. “Oklahoma Breakdown: The Story of Mike Hosty” screens at 12:45 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater, 2401 N. Main Street in Fort Worth. Mike Hosty is a one-man band freak of nature who also tells jokes. The underground music legend was built on his rare ability to combine stunning musical talents on multiple instruments with a comic sensibility, plus improv skills to produce entertaining and original performances on the fly.
DeSoto’s COAD Celebrates First Anniversary
DESOTO – It has been a year since DeSoto Mayor Rachel L. Proctor formed COAD, the Community Organizations Active in Disaster partnership. The occasion for the partnership was initiated in October 2021 as a response to Winter Storm Uri. The COAD was created to ensure emergency assistance and supplies for DeSoto residents are available if a disaster hits and there are no traditional relief options.
Manna House Collects Record Amounts of Food at the State Fair of Texas
Manna House Can Feed An Additional 800 People This Holiday Season. (Midlothian, TX – October 31, 2022) In partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), Manna House of Ellis County participated in the “Feed the Need” food drive during the 2022 State Fair of Texas. Every Wednesday during the State Fair of Texas, fairgoers could gain entrance to the fair for only $5 when they donated five canned goods.
Author, Journalist, Film Producer, former Staff Rep Staffer adds Artist to her repertoire with Dallas Design District Gallery Opening
DALLAS, Texas – An award-winning author, travel writer, crime/politico journalist, film producer, and former State Rep staffer recently added artist to her list of accomplishments. Dallas (Bishop Art) resident Rita Cook says the idea to paint has been brewing in her soul for many years. “I spent about nine...
Cedar Hill’s Thelma L. Wells, Beloved Speaker, Teacher and Author Has Passed
Thelma L. Wells, known as “Mama T.” has passed. Mama T. was known worldwide for her warmth and candor as a business woman, speaker, teacher and author. She has been featured in numerous local and national publications and appeared on TV shows including The Dr. Phil Show, The Joanie Show, Life Today and the 700 Club. She was a sought after speaker by corporations, women’s groups and government entities. As a speaker, she spoke to over a million people and shared the stage with speakers such as Zig Ziglar, Max Lucado, Kay Arthur, June Hunt and of course her Women of Faith porch pals: Luci Swindoll, Sheila Walsh, Patsy Clairmont, Marilyn Meberg, Nicole Johnson and Sandy Patti.
Dallas County Celebrates Vote Early Day Tomorrow
Dallas, Texas – Today, the Dallas County Elections Department (DCED) announced they will join thousands of organizations across the country in celebrating Vote Early Day on October 28th. Vote Early Day is a non-partisan civic holiday founded by national nonprofits, local governments, and election administrators across the country to make sure every voter is prepared to vote early.
DeSoto Unveils Rebranding & New Flag To City Council
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the City of DeSoto unveiled a new brand identity at its City Council meeting, including a new logo, City Flag, and a tagline that reflects the inclusiveness of its culture and inviting atmosphere for all who live in the city. The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the new City Flag.
“If Then” Ambassadors Visit Dallas Arboretum
Philanthropist Lyda Hill and 25 “If Then” Ambassadors visited their 3D Statues on display at the Dallas Arboretum’s Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden Oct. 22. The women leaders in STEM Ambassadors came from across the U.S. to participate in the event. The Ambassadors represent a variety of careers like aerospace engineering, cosmetic chemistry, robotics engineering, wildlife conservation, and more. Guests enjoyed a number of activities, including a scavenger hunt and demonstrations from the STEM leaders.
Ride DART for Free to Vote in the November 8 General Election
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is providing free transportation to polling locations on the day of the Texas general election, Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Voters can ride at no charge on all DART buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.
DeSoto: 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. October 29
Can We Play Inc. is excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc. 501(c)3 nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas, on October 29th, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12 noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto, Texas.
Halloween & Fall Festivals In The Best Southwest
Trick or treating is more fun with friends and fall festivals are a tradition. So, we’ve got a round-up of what’s happening in your city/community for some fall fun!. Cedar Hill’s annual Scare on the Square in Historic Downtown! A FREE family event featuring a trunk-or-treat and plenty of Halloween fun.
Making History at The Meadows Museum
For the first time in history, Vermeer’s “Woman in Blue Reading a Letter” is presented next to Dali’s reinterpretation, “The Image Disappears,” at The Meadows Museum. The exhibition, entitled “Dali/Vermeer: A Dialogue,” explores the influence 17th-century Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer had on Spanish Surrealist Salvador Dali.
Lone Star Wind Orchestra Presents Latin In Manhattan
DALLAS (Oct. 18, 2022) – Latin, jazz, New York and West Side Story! The Lone Star Wind Orchestra (LSWO) will present Latin in Manhattan featuring several premieres along with performances by a North Texas alto saxophonist virtuoso on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201).
Midlothian ISD Student Ambassador Tells School Board “recognizing student’s issues” important
MIDLOTHIAN – A sophomore named James from Heritage High School was the featured student ambassador at this past week’s Midlothian ISD School Board meeting. Midlothian ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey introduced James, and the school board trustees ask him key questions relating to the student experience within the district.
DALLAS COUNTY AND CITY OF GRAND PRAIRIE BREAK GROUND ON WILDLIFE PARKWAY PROJECT
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX – Dallas County and the City of Grand Prairie will break ground on the Wildlife Parkway Project in a ceremony 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 2503 N. Belt Line Road in the parking lot of Wildlife Commerce Park Building 1 (southwest corner of Wildlife Parkway and Belt Line Road).
Dr. Gary Cook Honored by Oak Cliff Lions Club
Dr. Gary Cook, Chancellor of Dallas Baptist University (DBU), will receive the Bill Melton Humanitarian Award from Oak Cliff Lions Club. The award will be presented at the noon luncheon meeting on Nov. 9 in Weiss Auditorium at Methodist Dallas Central. Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the...
C. S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In at Eisemann Center
C .S. Lewis on Stage: Further Up & Further In is onstage at the Eisemann Center in Richardson Oct. 13-23. The play stars Max McLean as Lewis, and features an award-winning creative team led by Kelly Tighe. It is produced by Fellowship for Performing Arts, using Lewis’ own words through an immersive, state of the art theatrical experience.
