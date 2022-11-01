ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee Awareness Month: How to help save sea cows

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s officially Manatee Awareness Month, and Florida wildlife officials are asking for your help to protect the sea cows.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said November is the time of year when manatees start traveling into warm water sites across the state, including springs and power plant discharge areas.

While manatees are large, officials say they’re hard to see in the water. That’s why it’s important to follow all manatee protection zones, look out while boating, wear polarized glasses and always give them space.

During the colder months, wildlife officials said seasonal manatee zones require boaters to slow down in certain areas to prevent manatees from being injured or killed by boaters.

Manatee protection zones are marked by waterway signs and maps of manatee protection zones are available online at MyFWC.com/Manatee by clicking on “Data and Maps.”

As a protected species, it is illegal to feed, harass, disturb or harm manatees.

You can report injured, distressed, sick or dead manatees to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922) or by dialing #FWC or *FWC on a cellphone so trained responders can assist.

Video: Crumpet the manatee spotted in distress by rescuers Crumpet was first spotted in distress at FPL’s Manatee Lagoon in January. Officials said he was buoyant and swimming sideways.

