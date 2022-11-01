Election Day is coming fast and I have something Belmont voters should know. I have had a problem with my taxes and have tried to clarify the issue with the town hall personnel. Since they were unable to clarify things, I wrote to the chair of the Board of Selectmen. I have never received any information nor any admission that my letter was even received. Are the residents of Belmont comfortable with this behavior from elected officials? Since they are technically hired by the citizens, they work for the citizens. They certainly didn’t work for me and I will remember this on every Election Day!

BELMONT, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO