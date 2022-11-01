ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
topgear.com

These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022

Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track

Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA

Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
MotorAuthority

Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight

A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Gear Patrol

Toyota Will Build Trailhunter Factory Overlanding Trucks and SUVs

Toyota's capable, durable and reliable trucks are popular base vehicles for custom overlanding builds. Hopping on the zeitgeist, Toyota is preparing to let you do that straight from the factory. Toyota is unveiling a new Trailhunter grade for its trucks and SUVs with a Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra...
torquenews.com

Tesla's $7 Billion Semi Truck Factory

Tesla has a $7 billion semi truck factory that will start at Giga Texas and allow for 50,000 Tesla semi trucks to be built by the end of 2024. Tesla has a $7 billion Semi Truck factory and this is huge news. Elon Musk confirmed first deliveries to customers this year.
insideevs.com

Gas Cars Consume Much More Electricity Than People May Realize

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Truth About Cars

Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
insideevs.com

Take A Look At Surly’s New Skid Loader Cargo Electric Bicycle

Surly is a bike company that’s been around for several years, and is a brand I’d definitely consider “hipster.” Taking the form of vintage, rugged two-wheelers, Surly was into the whole fat bike craze even before it was a thing, and has ventured into the world of e-bikes with a focus on cargo and utility. Its newest bike exudes a similar vintage aura, and can carry a lot of cargo. Let’s take a closer look at the new Surly Skid Loader e-bike.
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed

Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
CALIFORNIA STATE
insideevs.com

Wowcat's New C10 Electric Folding Bike Is A Practical Head-Turner

In the highly competitive e-bike market, style and aesthetics are arguably as important as specs and features. Indeed, many times, a stylish design will sell as opposed to a bland-looking e-bike loaded with fancy tech. As we’ve highlighted several times before, an e-bike can be striking and radically styled while at the same time being practical, no-frills, and decently priced. Such is the case with the Wowcat C1, a new electric folding bike.
The Verge

Weird cars are becoming the new normal

It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy