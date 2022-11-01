Read full article on original website
Related
How Does the New 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Stack up to Other Electric Trucks?
You might be surprised to learn where the new 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali falls short of other electric trucks. The post How Does the New 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Stack up to Other Electric Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Meguiar’s Announces Three Killer New Products at SEMA
They’re every bit as good as you’d want them to be.
BBS Debuts New Wheel System That Revolutionizes Wheels
BBSOne of the most legendary wheel companies of all time has debuted an entirely new concept of wheel fitment.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
Gear Patrol
Toyota Will Build Trailhunter Factory Overlanding Trucks and SUVs
Toyota's capable, durable and reliable trucks are popular base vehicles for custom overlanding builds. Hopping on the zeitgeist, Toyota is preparing to let you do that straight from the factory. Toyota is unveiling a new Trailhunter grade for its trucks and SUVs with a Trailhunter Concept version of the Tundra...
torquenews.com
Tesla's $7 Billion Semi Truck Factory
Tesla has a $7 billion semi truck factory that will start at Giga Texas and allow for 50,000 Tesla semi trucks to be built by the end of 2024. Tesla has a $7 billion Semi Truck factory and this is huge news. Elon Musk confirmed first deliveries to customers this year.
What Would You Do With 1,500 HP? Dodge’s Crate Engines Have an Answer
You can take your pick of either supercharged Hemi V8s or twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-sixes.
2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient?
The 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid are prime choices if you want to save gas. Check out which car will save you more money between fill ups. The post 2023 Toyota Camry Hybrid vs. 2022 Honda Accord Hybrid: Which Sedan Is More Fuel-Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Gas Cars Consume Much More Electricity Than People May Realize
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Truth About Cars
Dodge Puts Horsepower Numbers to Charger Daytona SRT Concept
Earlier this year, the speed freaks at Dodge rolled out their Charger Daytona SRT Concept car, an all-electric glimpse into the brand’s future. At the time much noise (literal and figurative) was made about its style and so-called Fratzonic chambered exhaust – the latter remains the source of much debate.
insideevs.com
Take A Look At Surly’s New Skid Loader Cargo Electric Bicycle
Surly is a bike company that’s been around for several years, and is a brand I’d definitely consider “hipster.” Taking the form of vintage, rugged two-wheelers, Surly was into the whole fat bike craze even before it was a thing, and has ventured into the world of e-bikes with a focus on cargo and utility. Its newest bike exudes a similar vintage aura, and can carry a lot of cargo. Let’s take a closer look at the new Surly Skid Loader e-bike.
torquenews.com
Catalytic Converter Anti-Theft Products Reviewed
Do catalytic converter anti-theft products really work as well as advertised? Here’s a review that puts a variety of products to the test that shows that some products do work much better than others. Plus, one example of a low-cost DIY option that works as well as the most expensive of anti-theft products.
insideevs.com
Wowcat's New C10 Electric Folding Bike Is A Practical Head-Turner
In the highly competitive e-bike market, style and aesthetics are arguably as important as specs and features. Indeed, many times, a stylish design will sell as opposed to a bland-looking e-bike loaded with fancy tech. As we’ve highlighted several times before, an e-bike can be striking and radically styled while at the same time being practical, no-frills, and decently priced. Such is the case with the Wowcat C1, a new electric folding bike.
The Verge
Weird cars are becoming the new normal
It’s been a real WTF kind of year for car releases, new machines in new shapes with offbeat marketing leaning on gimmicky features that nobody asked for. Gimmicks are nothing new, but as I was pondering yet another incredibly quick, perfectly quiet EV, it occurred to me that I’ve been having an increasing number of head-scratching reactions to new cars over the past few years.
Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines?
Adding fully electric range to every new internal combustion engine car might just preserve the V8. The post Could Hybrid Transmissions Save Traditional Internal Combustion Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Harbor Freight Drops Early Black Friday Coupons and They’re Awesome
You’re wrong if you don’t love Harbor Freight deals.
The 3 Best Used Crossover SUVs Under $20k—According to MotorTrend
Whether you need AWD, a third row of seating, or an extremely low price, this list has something for everyone. The post The 3 Best Used Crossover SUVs Under $20k—According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0