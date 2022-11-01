Read full article on original website
Bay Net
No Injuries After Rear-End Collision In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 3:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of South Patuxent Beach Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with two occupants...
Bay Net
Police Investigate January 2022 Fatal Collision After Man Succumbs To Injuries
CLINTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a now fatal crash that took place in January of 2022 in Clinton. The decedent is 63-year-old Tony Wilkerson of no fixed address. He died of his injuries on October 31, 2022. On January 2, 2022, at approximately...
Bay Net
Driver Flown Out After Rollover Crash Into The Wall At 170+ MPH At MDIR
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On November 2, 2022 at approximately 7:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at the Maryland International Raceway at 27861 Budds Creek Road. Crews arrived and found the single vehicle overturned with one injured. The racecar was reportedly...
Shooting Reported Inside Charles County Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police activity has been reported inside a Charles County home, police announced on Friday, Nov. 4. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata at approximately 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, where there was a reported shooting inside an area residence.
Winter Crash Victim Dead After Fighting For His Life For Months
A man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash last winter after fighting for his life for nearly a year, authorities say. Tony Wilkerson, 63, died on Monday, Oct. 31 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle crash that occurred on the night of Jan. 2, 2022, according to Prince George's County Police.
Bay Net
Man Flown To Baltimore Shock Trauma Center With Gunshot Wound In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:57 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive. Police first on the scene found a man in his 40s suffering from a single gunshot wound in...
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
WBOC
Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Cambridge Area Home
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road. It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately...
NBC Washington
5 Found Dead in Home in La Plata, Maryland
Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive, according to the sheriff. The causes of death are unknown, according...
Bay Net
Police Activity Involving Employee Making Threats Of Self Harm At Charles County Middle School
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – On November 4, a school employee at General Smallwood Middle School was inside the school when they made a comment to another employee about bringing a gun to school to harm themself. A school administrator and the school resource officer were notified and spoke with...
fox5dc.com
3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
WJLA
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
WGAL
Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
Maryland Road Rage Driver Arrested After Pointing Gun At Others
An armed Maryland man has been arrested after a road rage incident in Gambrills, authorities say. Mohamed Sall, 42, is accused of pointing a gun at others while driving in the area of Route 3 and Churchview Road around 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-62949. On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby,...
WJLA
Security guard, suspected shoplifter shoot each other at Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A suspected shoplifter and Giant grocery store security guard shot and killed each other Friday during a foiled shoplifting attempt, Prince George's County Police confirmed. Police responded to the grocery store located along Audrey Lane around 10:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
mocoshow.com
Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Multiple Vehicle Collision
A police pursuit ended on Monday after a Montgomery County Police vehicle collided with a suspect’s vehicle that had just crashed into a Metrobus on Georgia Ave near Downtown Silver Spring. Northbound Georgia Ave is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision. According to MCPD, “At approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle, until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
Bay Net
CCSO ‘No Shave November’ Fundraising Effort To Benefit Accident Victim
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is proud to once again be participating in “No Shave November”, an annual fundraising and awareness effort. This year our deputies will be putting their razors away (paying a $50 fine for the opportunity to grow...
