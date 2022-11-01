ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveville, MD

Bay Net

No Injuries After Rear-End Collision In California

CALIFORNIA, Md. –  On November 4, 2022 at approximately 3:48 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Patuxent Beach Road in the area of South Patuxent Beach Road. Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with two occupants...
CALIFORNIA, MD
WUSA9

Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Fire Heavily Damages Vacant Cambridge Area Home

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a late Wednesday night fire that left a Cambridge area home in ruins. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. at a two-story home located at 3547 Griffith Neck Road. It took the Vienna Volunteer Fire Company approximately...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
NBC Washington

5 Found Dead in Home in La Plata, Maryland

Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive, according to the sheriff. The causes of death are unknown, according...
LA PLATA, MD
fox5dc.com

3 teenagers charged after police pursuit crash in Silver Spring

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three teenagers are in custody after an armed robbery and police pursuit resulted in a major crash on Monday in Silver Spring. Officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery on Monday around 2:41 p.m. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WGAL

Police pursuit in Maryland ends in crash

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A police pursuit in Maryland ended in a three-vehicle crash. Police in Montgomery County were going after armed robbery suspects Monday afternoon when the suspects crashed their vehicle into the back of a stopped bus in Silver Spring. A police cruiser then hit the back...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of October 24, 2022 – October 30, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 1,474 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-62949. On October 29, 2022, DFC Ostazeski responded to the 300 block of Pilot Way in Lusby,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Multiple Vehicle Collision

A police pursuit ended on Monday after a Montgomery County Police vehicle collided with a suspect’s vehicle that had just crashed into a Metrobus on Georgia Ave near Downtown Silver Spring. Northbound Georgia Ave is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision. According to MCPD, “At approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle, until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigate Fatal Stabbing In Upper Marlboro

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The victim is 34-year-old Ian Persaud of Upper Marlboro. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

Comments / 0

