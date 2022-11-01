Read full article on original website
247Sports
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
Five-star QB Julian Sayin commits to Alabama over LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin wasted no time making a college decision, committing to Alabama on Wednesday over LSU and Georgia. The No. 2 signal caller in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings, is commitment No. 4 for Nick Saban and company, vaulting UA’s class to No. 5 in the nation.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
