This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Rolesville football standout, an NC State commit, stays Cool in multi-dimensional role
Before he turns his focus to the Wolfpack, Tamarcus Cooley’s busy season for Rolesville continues in the NCHSAA 4A playoffs this weekend when the Rams host Overhills in the first round.
247Sports
NC State 2022-23 Player Profile: Casey Morsell
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The NC State basketball season is just over one week away and the Wolfpack is looking to change course after a turbulent 2021-22 season. Kevin Keatts has a completely revamped roster with only half of the scholarship players back from last season, including four new transfers into the program.
cbs17
‘We play hard:’ NC State’s Smith and Clark share what helped the Pack win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Terquavion Smith led all players in points (18), assists (7) and steals (4) despite the Preseason All-ACC First-Team selection playing just 25 minutes. Jack Clark finished just shy of a double-double with a game-high nine rebounds. Hear from them here.
ESPN analyst says Tar Heels could pull the upset on Clemson if they win out
Following Clemson’s No. 4 ranking in the first installment of the College Football Playoff Committee’s rankings this fall, an ESPN analyst weighed in on the possibility of an ACC upset between the (...)
247Sports
Blue Devils drop Boston College 38-31; qualify for postseason
When he was hired after last season Duke head coach Mike Elko pulled no punches when articulating his goals. "Now is the time," Elko said. "I cannot wait to pour every ounce of energy and passion that I have for this great game into this program and this university." There...
Next Level: UNC/UVa, Mack Brown, the State of the ACC with David Teel
North Carolina heads north to Charlottesville to face the Virginia Cavaliers Saturday afternoon in the South’s Oldest Rivalry. The Tar Heels go into the matchup with all of their preseason goals still on the table while the Wahoos are still searching for an identity under new coach Tony Elliott. Conventional wisdom and the season to date has this game appearing to be an opportunity for the visitors to take another step toward Charlotte and the ACC Championship game. But the state of Virginia has been anything but welcoming for Mack Brown, at least on the field of play.
247Sports
College basketball rankings: North Carolina earns No. 2 spot in 247Sports' preseason countdown
North Carolina advancing to last season's Final Four might have surprised most, but it certainly did not surprise the Tar Heels. Hanging banners, advancing to Final Fours, and being one of the best teams in the country is the expectation, not the rule, for Hubert Davis. Yes, North Carolina has a ton of expectations in 2022-23, but that's nothing new. This is just how it is in Chapel Hill. North Carolina earned the No. 2 spot in the 247Sports' Top 25 countdown.
247Sports
Drake Maye's Basketball Background
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- As North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has emerged as one of the best players in all of college football in the 2022 season, his game, talent, and even history as a recruit and dual-sport athlete have been examined under a closer lens. A 247Sports five-star prospect and the No. 4-ranked quarterback in the country, Maye not only thrived on the football field but was also a pretty good high school basketball player at Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park.
How To Watch North Carolina Tar Heels Basketball Live in 2022
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is known for a lot of things, and its Tar Heels are
Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem
Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
Chronicle
5 observations from the first half of Duke men's basketball's exhibition against Fayetteville State
The Blue Devils jumped out to a substantial lead early in the first half of Wednesday evening’s exhibition against Fayetteville State, claiming a 50-22 lead at the break. With 20 minutes to play in Duke’s last on-court preview of the coming season, here are five of our observations.
ourdavie.com
Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1
Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Woman Calls Police To Restaurant Over Pink BBQ
Attention new North Carolina residents- learn about BBQ. Not BBQ from where you are from, North Carolina BBQ. Had this woman done just that a frivolous 911 call could have been avoided. Yes, a woman called the police over pink bbq. The incident happened at Clyde Cooper’s BBQ in Raleigh. The restaurant took to social media to share the incident. And it all boils down to the woman ordering something that she didn’t entirely know what it was.
We have a winner: Meet the Triangle’s top biscuit, served all day long
Triangle biscuit fans love Bojangles and Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen. Here’s who won the Biscuit Bracket.
Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
raleighmag.com
Locally owned steakhouses seem to be a bit of an anomaly, as Raleigh boasts only three total. Now, as a new local powerhouse steakhouse is slated to take the scene by storm, we dig into the meat of the matter.
“Steakhouses are classic—it’s Americana,” says Emily Barefoot, manager of The Peddler and daughter of the original owner. And there’s just something about them that we associate with celebrations. Whether for a birthday, engagement, anniversary or any other big life event, a steakhouse is the go-to. Steakhouses...
Customer calls police over ‘pink pork’ at historic Raleigh BBQ joint
A good lesson for all who are new to barbecue: “When pork is smoked, it turns pink.”
Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers’ path to a second term is going through a former deputy. Rogers, a Democrat who upset venerable BJ Barnes to win the job in 2018 and then shoved aside two challengers during May’s primary, now faces Republican Phil Byrd, who once worked in his department. Rogers […]
