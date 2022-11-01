Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Former Nanny Shared Even More Uncomfortable Alleged Details About the Couple's Tumultuous Split

It seems like we’re hearing more and more every day about the tumultuous breakup of A-list stars Jason Sudekis and Olivia Wilde. Between the “special salad dressing,” and alleged cheating, it seems to be as messy as can be. And now, their former nanny is alleging a lot went on behind the scenes than anyone thought.

The nanny alleged to Inside Edition that not only did Sudekis look through Wilde’s messages on her Apple Watch, but he found a specific text that unveiled the entire affair. He allegedly read a private text message that Wilde to sent to one of her friends, talking about Harry Styles, which the Nanny said it read, “She said, ‘I kissed Harry at the dinner in Palm Springs. I kissed him… I put the first move on him and I’m so nervous because he hasn’t said anything.’”

Now, after Sudekis read this, as we know from the n anny’s previous statements, he had a bit of a meltdown regarding Wilde cheating on him and leaving their family. The Nanny claimed Sudeikis threatened her, telling her she couldn’t tell Wilde that he was reading her messages. He even allegedly said, “If you say anything about this, it’s all going to backfire in your face.”

He sent her a text saying after the incident, “I am so sorry that I scared you and made you feel even the tiniest bit concerned.”

The brave Nanny ended it by saying that the two exes are in totally different worlds, with Sudekis grieving and Wilde as happy as can be, in love, and “happy to be gone.”

Sudekis and Wilde were together for nine years, first getting together in Nov 2011. They got engaged less than two years later in 2013, welcoming two children named Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Many reports claim Wilde started dating Styles in early 2021, soon after she and Sudekis split up. However, many other reports claim there was some crossover, and with the nanny’s accusations , it’s definitely seeming that way.

