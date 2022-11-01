ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 26

Diana M Ellis
3d ago

Drama queen Markle acts like she's the first woman to ever grapple with motherhood and life. Millions of women have dealt with or are dealing with the demands of motherhood, working full time, cleaning and cooking every day, and carving out what little time for themselves. Markle has it easy compared to the majority of women.

Reply
25
Jill Slabbaert
3d ago

Whirlwind? her disgusting podcast that exhausts her creating new lies about the Royal family? my god this woman exhausts me!!

Reply(1)
16
D Alaskan
3d ago

This vomit inducing twit is a spoiled hustler. Why does the leftist media keep reporting about this scag?? 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
17
