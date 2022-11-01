ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the biggest celebrity age gaps - as fans share concerns over Billie Eilish partner

By Ariana Baio
 3 days ago

Fans of Billie Eilish have expressed concern over her new relationship with singer Jesse Rutherford - as she joked about their age gap in a Halloween costume.

On Monday, Eilish posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram ending with a picture of her, 20, and Rutherford, 31, dressed up as a baby and him as an old man- likely poking fun at their 11-year age gap.

"Honestly yikes on the last photo," a person commented.

"Girl do yourself a favor and delete the last photo," another commenter said.

Since rumors of Rutherford and Eilish's romance first began, fans have expressed concern over their age gap, citing power dynamics as a cause for concern.

Other people have defended Eilish and Rutherford's romance, citing other celebrity couples with large age gaps.

Here are some celeb couples with age gaps.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie - 39 years

Quaid's fourth marriage was to Savoie who is 39 years his junior. Quaid, 68, met Savoie, 29 at a business event before they began dating in 2019. The two eloped in 2020.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee- 34 years

The musical couple shares a 34-year age gap as Foster is 73 and McPhee is 38. The couple share one son together.

Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick- 33 years

Joel, 73, married Roderick, 40 in 2015 after dating for six years. The couple have two daughters together.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor - 32 years

Paulson, 47, began dating Taylor, 79, in 2015.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin - 26 years

Alec Baldwin, 64, married Hilaria, 38, in 2012. The two have seven children between them.

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones- 25 years

Actor couple, Douglas, 78, and Zeta-Jones, 53, have been married since 2000. Ironically, the two share a birthday on 25 September, making them exactly 25 years apart in age.

