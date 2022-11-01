Read full article on original website
Stop leaving socks at Dobby's gravesite, Welsh conservation group begs Harry Potter fans
The Harry Potter fandom is swiftly turning into an environmental concern in Wales, where the fictional house elf Dobby’s death scene in 2010's Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 1 was filmed. As more and more people visit Pembrokeshire’s Freshwater West Beach to lay trinkets of their affection, conservationists worry about the preservation of the wider landscape.
Great news, Baby Annette fans: Sparks is doing another movie
The Sparks brothers are, once again, pulling rabbits out of a hat and making another movie. Following up on the 2021 release of Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers documentary and Leo Carax’s Annette, the brothers Mael, Ron and Russell, are bringing a new vision to the silver screen: X-Crucior.
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday November 4 to Sunday November 6. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Millie Bobby Brown is back as Enola Holmes. Netflix, Friday,...
Dana Carvey’s son inspired Fred Armisen’s Saturday Night Live sketch “The Californians”
Fred Armisen has a few all-time classic Saturday Night Live sketches, including the much beloved “Californians” sketch. The inspiration behind the premise of that recurring bit is pretty straightforward (Californians do be talking about their highways), but Armisen has now revealed a deeper SNL connection on Dana Carvey’s podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade (via Entertainment Weekly).
Quinta Brunson explains how she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career
Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is blowing up, and has been for quite some time, but she’s not just going to sit back and be content with her Emmy win and her hit TV show—unless she wants to do that, which would be fine. But, in a recent profile from The Hollywood Reporter, she specifically said that she’s inspired by Jordan Peele’s career and the way he was able to jump from sketch comedy to horror movies.
The 15 best films coming to Netflix in November 2022
As subscribers are using their money on all kinds of other a la carte providers, Netflix, the streamer that started it all and once looked unbeatable, is now launching an ad-supported version of its service. Yes, Netflix is asking customers to pay for a higher tier if they want to avoid commercials, even though this seems like a really, really bad time to charge subscribers for something they were already expecting. But maybe those Netflix execs know something we don’t. In any case, the streamer marches on with new shows, specials, and exclusives, and this November it brings on some award-worthy films, family fare, and classics to get you through to December.
Doing "alpha-nerd stuff" in front of Rihanna may have landed Daniel Radcliffe the lead in Weird
Want to catch Weird Al Yankovic’s attention in such a profound way he keeps your name in the back of his mind for years until the time comes to cast his biopic, Weird? Just do some nerdy shit on live TV in front of Rihanna. As Yankovic tells The A.V. Club’s Ian Spelling in a new interview, that’s what closed the deal for Daniel Radcliffe.
Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke joins the cast of Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy
Winston Duke has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s upcoming The Fall Guy, THR reports, adding yet another big name to the list of folks signing on for Gosling’s stuntman-focused action-adventure. Duke—who’ll be showing up on screen soon in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and who showed off his more comedic side a few years back in Jordan Peele’s Us—has joined David Leitcth’s adaptation of the ’80s Lee Majors TV series.
Aubrey Plaza joins WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven Of Chaos
Halloween isn’t over just yet. Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven Of Chaos, the WandaVision spinoff centered on the powerful witch played by Kathryn Hahn, per Variety. While pretty much anyone who knows anything about Plaza would love to see her play a witch, further details...
5 burning questions for The White Lotus season 2, episode 2
We’re only one episode into season two of The White Lotus and we’re already invested in a (mostly) new cast of characters and the sumptuous Italian setting. Just like that, we’ve moved on from piña coladas to Aperol spritzes. Armond who? Shane what? We’ve got no-nonsense resort manager Valentina (the wonderful Sabrina Impacciatore) and Theo James stripping down to his nethers in full view of Aubrey Plaza. What a way to kick things off. As we look forward to the second episode, we’re already starting to wonder how things will unravel over the course of the season, because we know they will. We’ve already addressed the big question of who will die by the end, but there’s still plenty left to speculate about. Here are some of the burning questions we’re pondering heading into episode two.
Don’t worry, Donald: Dan Harmon says Donald Glover “down to clown” in Community movie
If there was ever a time to drop the phrase “down to clown,” it’s at Variety’s Business Managers Breakfast. And who better than Dan Harmon to seize the opportunity when asked whether or not Donald Glover would be returning for the Community movie? “For lack of a better word, there was a ball fumbled… [Glover] is down to clown,” Harmon said during the keynote conversation. “Man, I would not want to think about making [the movie] without Donald.”
"Weird Al" Yankovic talks about his biopic spoof, "alpha-nerd" Daniel Radcliffe, and dealing with the "Devil's squeezebox"
Michael Jackson stole “Eat It” from Weird Al Yankovic and reinvented it as “Beat It.” Weird Al dated Madonna and they wound up on a wacky adventure that involved Pablo Escobar. That and more happens—brilliantly, hysterically, and with just the tiniest grain of truth getting in the way—in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yes, the high-energy, frizzy-haired guy who plays the accordion, performs a mean polka, and has entertained a couple of generations of fans with parodies of hit songs, is the subject of a biopic. Only, Weird pulls a fast one, spoofing the biopic genre.
HBO abruptly cancels Westworld
Sorry, violent delight fans: Those violent ends have come at last, as HBO announced today that it’s cancelling its sprawling sci-fi series Westworld after four seasons on the air—and without the fifth season that series creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy were reportedly hoping to get in to cover the “one last game” promised in the show’s now-series finale.
Tarantino confirms he'll never make a Marvel movie: "I'm not a hired hand"
Quentin Tarantino’s got a new book coming out—Cinema Speculation, a non-fiction deep dive into his favorite films that sounds like pretty much exactly what you’d expect from Tarantino tackling that particular topic, for good or ill—which means that we’ve also got a whole new crop of Quentin Tarantino interviews to get through, too. That includes, unsurprisingly, the writer-director’s take on the dominant blockbuster form of the day, the omnipresent, inescapable superhero movie, which he talked about recently with The Los Angeles Times.
Ralph Macchio advocates for "The Karate Kid Cinematic Universe"
The Cinematic Universe is all the rage these days (just ask film oracles Joe and Anthony Russo). So why shouldn’t The Karate Kid get in on the action? The film franchise already has a robust catalog of sequels, spin-off TV series, and a remake, with a new film and even a Broadway musical in the works. Cobra Kai star and OG Karate Kid Ralph Macchio looks upon all he has made and declares that it is good, and actually, let’s keep going while we’re at it!
Love Is Blind's host responds to accusation the reality series cuts Black women from the cast
Love Is Blind host Nick Lachey has responded to comments made by a former contestant that the Netflix competition reality series consistently sidelines Black women. Love Is Blind is currently in the midst of its third season. “People gravitate to who they gravitate to,” Lachey tells Entertainment Tonight of the...
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon embody one of country music's legendary couples in George & Tammy trailer
It’s hard to find a duo that defined country music as well as Tammy Wynette and George Jones did during their time together. Literally dubbed “Mr. and Mrs. Country Music” during their seven-year union, the two had a passionate and tumultuous relationship that helped create classics of the genre like “Golden Ring,” “We’re Gonna Hold On,” and their bittersweet post-divorce song “Two Story House.” Now, that winding tale of country’s iconic partnership is being unraveled in the first trailer for Showtime’s George & Tammy.
In Next Exit, confirmation of an afterlife doesn't solve our problems in the current one
Human mortality, and the collective knowledge of our limited time on Earth, informs storytelling (and certainly life) on almost every level. But if an afterlife was scientifically confirmed—even if not in very specific terms—how might that change one’s decision-making?. That notion underpins Next Exit, which debuted at...
The Russo Brothers threaten to make TikTok-inspired live-action Hercules musical
Imagine, if you will, a small domino that represents Steven Soderbergh telling Joe and Anthony Russo that they’d never succeed with their version of low-budget indie filmmaking. That domino tips into NBC’s Community, which tips into the mega-blockbuster Avengers: Endgame, which tips into… a TikTok-inspired live-action movie musical adaptation of Disney’s Hercules. This is the future of cinema, say the Russo Brothers, and short of traveling back in time to beg Soderbergh to keep his mouth shut, there’s nothing we can do about it!
Toni Collette and Anna Faris on The Estate, comedic relief, and the joys of not playing a love interest
Considering their long and varied film and TV careers, it seems unusual that Toni Collette and Anna Faris have not shared the screen before now. Their paths finally cross in The Estate, written and directed by Dean Craig (of Death At A Funeral), marking their first collaboration. But judging from their energetic rapport, both on screen and off in interviews like this one, we hope it won’t be the last.
